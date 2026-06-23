Micron signs supply and investment deal with Anthropic

Micron is betting on Anthropic’s AI surge, pairing memory and storage supply with a strategic investment as both companies chase scarce computing infrastructure.

Micron Technology has moved beyond selling chips into the AI boom and straight into the infrastructure race itself. The company said it struck a strategic agreement with Anthropic that covers memory and storage supply, AI architecture design, enterprise use of Claude inside Micron and a strategic investment in Anthropic’s Series H funding round. The deal puts two fast-growing AI companies on the same side of a problem that has become central to the industry: there is not enough compute, memory or storage to satisfy the pace of model training and deployment.

The partnership underscores how the bottlenecks beneath the model layer have become strategic assets. Anthropic’s compute chief, Tom Brown, has said the company’s plan depends on getting every layer of the stack right, with memory and storage central to how efficiently Claude is trained and served. Micron, in turn, said it will work with Anthropic to analyze how memory and storage systems perform across AI workloads and how those components interact with the wider infrastructure stack. That makes the deal more than a simple supply contract. It is also a bet that the companies controlling the plumbing of AI will shape who can scale.

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The agreement lands as Anthropic keeps stacking infrastructure deals to secure capacity before costs rise further. The company said in April that it had signed a multi-gigawatt agreement with Google and Broadcom for next-generation TPU capacity expected to come online starting in 2027. In May, Anthropic said it had agreed to a partnership with SpaceX that would add more than 300 megawatts of capacity at the Colossus 1 data center within a month. Earlier, in October 2025, Anthropic said it planned to expand use of Google Cloud technologies, including up to one million TPUs, while laying out a diversified compute strategy across TPUs, Amazon Trainium and NVIDIA GPUs.

The scale of Anthropic’s growth helps explain the scramble. By April 2026, the company said its run-rate revenue had surpassed $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025, and the number of business customers spending more than $100,000 annually had climbed above 1,000. Anthropic also confidentially filed for a U.S. initial public offering on June 1, adding more pressure to secure the infrastructure needed to support a public-market scale business.

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Micron has its own reason to lean in. In March, it said booming AI memory demand had pushed its revenue outlook higher and forced a $5 billion increase to its 2026 capital spending plan. In fiscal first-quarter 2026 materials, Micron said it had already completed agreements on price and volume for its entire calendar 2026 high-bandwidth memory supply, and it forecast HBM demand growth of about 40% annually through 2028, from about $35 billion in 2025 to around $100 billion in 2028. The message is clear: in the AI race, memory and storage are no longer supporting actors. They are strategic infrastructure.