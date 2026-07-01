Micron to invest $250 million in Trump Accounts for children

Micron pledged $250 million to Trump Accounts, a new children’s retirement program, with matching funds and seed deposits tied to states where it operates.

Micron Technology said it will put $250 million into Trump Accounts, the administration-backed children’s retirement program that is set to begin taking contributions on July 4. The company said the commitment could reach up to 1 million children, making it the largest corporate pledge yet tied to the new account structure.

The semiconductor maker said the package goes beyond the headline contribution. Micron said it will offer employees a matching benefit of up to $1,000 per child under 18 and a one-time $250 seed deposit for children in communities where it operates, including Idaho, New York, Virginia, California, Colorado, Minnesota and Texas. The company framed the move as part of America’s 250th anniversary celebration, linking a federal savings vehicle to a corporate-branded commemoration.

Trump Accounts, also called 530A Accounts, are a new type of individual retirement account for children. Treasury and IRS guidance issued on December 2, 2025, laid out the first rules, and the IRS says an account can be established for a child who has not turned 18 by the end of the calendar year in which the election is made and who has a valid Social Security number. Congressional Research Service said savers will be able to contribute starting July 4, 2026.

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The structure puts the federal government at the center of the program, with Treasury and the IRS controlling eligibility and rules while employers, families and outside donors can add money once the system opens. The IRS has described Trump Accounts as a savings tool created under the One Big Beautiful Bill to give children a financial head start, but key implementation questions around custody, taxes and day-to-day administration have already drawn close attention from accountants and advisers.

Micron’s pledge also lands against the backdrop of its broader U.S. expansion plans. In June 2025, Micron and the Trump administration announced plans to expand the company’s U.S. investments to about $150 billion in domestic memory manufacturing and $50 billion in research and development, with an estimated 90,000 direct and indirect jobs. The new account commitment ties that industrial policy relationship to a program carrying the president’s name.

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Interest in the accounts has already been substantial. CNBC reported in February 2026 that families had signed up about 3 million children ahead of the July launch, even as unresolved questions about how the accounts will work continued to hang over the rollout. Micron’s contribution now adds corporate money, employee matching and local seed deposits to a program that sits at the intersection of public policy, private capital and presidential branding.