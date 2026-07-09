Micron to invest more than $250 billion in U.S. chip expansion

Micron lifted its U.S. chip plan to more than $250 billion and poured concrete in Clay, New York ahead of schedule, betting AI demand will keep factory spending hot.

Micron Technology said Thursday it will invest more than $250 billion in the United States through 2035, raising the stakes on its push to rebuild advanced chipmaking on American soil as AI demand drives up memory-chip orders. The company also said it poured the first concrete at its Clay, New York site more than one quarter ahead of schedule, a step that moves the project from site preparation into vertical construction.

Micron said the New York campus is expected to become the largest semiconductor manufacturing site in U.S. history. The company said the expanded build-out supports its goal of producing 40% of its DRAM in the United States and could support more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs nationwide when its New York campus is combined with operations in Idaho and Virginia.

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The new total is a sharp increase from the roughly $200 billion plan Micron laid out on June 12, 2025. That earlier package included about $150 billion for domestic memory manufacturing and $50 billion for research and development, along with two leading-edge high-volume fabs in Idaho, up to four in New York, modernization of its Virginia facility and advanced high-bandwidth memory packaging capacity. Micron had said then that New York ground preparation was expected later in 2025, after environmental review, and that its second Idaho fab would come online before the first New York fab.

The July announcement also tied the factory expansion to supply-chain control. Micron said it plans to invest up to $3 billion in the U.S. semiconductor supply-chain ecosystem, including $500 million in strategic financing for GlobalWafers’ 300mm silicon wafer facility in Sherman, Texas, plus a 10-year supply agreement for raw silicon wafers. The company is trying to secure the materials that feed its memory lines even as it scales output in Boise, Clay and Manassas.

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The policy backdrop is central to the bet. In 2025, the White House and the Commerce Department said Micron was the only U.S.-based manufacturer of advanced memory chips, and that 100% of leading-edge DRAM production was overseas, primarily in East Asia. Micron’s latest expansion suggests the company believes federal incentives, domestic-supply concerns and AI-linked demand will stay strong enough to justify one of the biggest industrial investments ever made in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing.