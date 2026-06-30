Microsoft prepares major Xbox layoffs, studio closures and game cancellations

Microsoft is weighing Xbox studio closures, spinoffs and game cancellations, with Blade and at least five studios in the spotlight. Union workers warned the company not to treat them as disposable.

Microsoft is preparing another major round of Xbox cuts that could reach studio closures, spinoffs, mergers and canceled games, raising fresh questions about how much creative autonomy remains inside its gaming empire. People familiar with the plans say the company is expected to announce the layoffs before the end of its fiscal year, with the impact likely to land across Xbox studios and employees.

At least five studios are under review, including Compulsion Games, Double Fine Productions and Ninja Theory, which are in active negotiations to spin off rather than be shut down. The possibility of independence, rather than outright closure, underscores how aggressively Microsoft is now revisiting the structure of the Xbox business after a string of acquisitions and restructuring moves.

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Arkane Lyon has also been identified as vulnerable, intensifying concern around Marvel’s Blade, the studio’s next big project. Arkane Lyon built its reputation on Deathloop and Dishonored, and any move against the studio would land as a direct signal that Microsoft is willing to sacrifice prestige, high-risk development in favor of a leaner portfolio of safer bets.

The looming cuts are not happening in isolation. Microsoft closed Arkane Austin, Tango Gameworks, Alpha Dog Games and Roundhouse Studios in May 2024, a round that eliminated 96 jobs at Arkane Austin alone, according to a May 2024 WARN notice. That history has made the current restructuring look less like a one-off correction than another phase of a broader reset across Xbox since the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

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Union pressure is rising as the layoffs approach. On June 29, 2026, Communications Workers of America-represented Xbox workers publicly pressed Microsoft for transparency and good-faith bargaining, saying they did not want to be treated as disposable as the company readies another restructuring. The demand reflects a deeper conflict over how Microsoft is managing a business built on exclusive content, expensive game development and the promise that its studios would be able to take creative risks.

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If Microsoft follows through on closures, spinoffs and cancellations, the message will reach far beyond the affected studios. It will test whether Xbox can still justify its investment model, or whether the company is now favoring scale and control over the kind of expensive, distinctive projects that once gave the platform its edge.