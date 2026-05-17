Microsoft Rebrands Xbox to XBOX After Fan Poll

Microsoft's gaming division adopts 'XBOX' branding after fan feedback, signaling a fresh identity for the iconic console.

Microsoft has officially rebranded its gaming console, Xbox, to 'XBOX', marking a notable shift in the iconic brand's visual identity. The decision follows input gathered from a recent fan poll and signals an updated approach under Microsoft's new games leadership, as reported by Eurogamer.

Fan Engagement Drives Rebrand

According to Eurogamer, Microsoft's new games boss initiated a fan poll to gauge community preferences on the console's branding. The overwhelming feedback led to the adoption of the all-caps 'XBOX' logo, intended to emphasize the brand's presence and modernize its look. This move reflects Microsoft's increasing focus on community-driven decision-making, echoing trends across the video game industry where player feedback shapes product updates and marketing strategies.

Branding Evolution and Market Position

The Xbox brand has undergone several design iterations since its launch, but this is the first time the name itself has been stylized in all caps. The change comes at a time when Microsoft is looking to strengthen its brand value in the competitive gaming market. Xbox remains a core component of Microsoft's gaming segment, which continues to grow according to its annual financial reports.

The Xbox console has seen over 170 million units sold worldwide since its launch in 2001.

Microsoft's gaming division reported robust revenues in the latest annual report, with Xbox consoles and services driving growth.

The XBOX rebrand aligns with ongoing initiatives to unify the platform's identity across hardware, software, and digital storefronts.

Community and Industry Reaction

While Eurogamer highlighted the fan-driven aspect of the rebrand, the broader industry has noted Microsoft’s willingness to leverage community input for major decisions. The all-caps XBOX branding is expected to roll out across consoles, packaging, and digital platforms, updating the look for upcoming releases and marketing materials.

Trademark and Legal Considerations

Microsoft has a history of securing trademarks for its gaming brands, including the original Xbox and associated logos. Legal filings, accessible through official trademark records, show the company actively updates its branding portfolio, suggesting that the XBOX stylization will soon be reflected in global trademark registrations.

Looking Ahead

As the rebrand unfolds, Microsoft will likely integrate the XBOX logo across product lines and marketing channels. The company’s emphasis on fan input hints at further community engagement in future decisions. For gamers and industry watchers, the rebrand is a visual update that underscores the importance of consumer feedback in shaping the direction of major gaming platforms.