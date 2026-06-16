Microsoft sued over alleged disclosure gaps on Azure growth and AI spending

A Michigan pension fund says Microsoft hid a cooling Azure trend and the surging cost of AI, then watched $357 billion vanish in a day.

Microsoft is facing a shareholder lawsuit that says the company sold investors a far brighter AI story than its cloud numbers justified. The proposed class action, filed in Seattle federal court on June 12 and led by the City of St. Clair Shores Police and Fire Retirement System in Michigan, names Satya Nadella, Amy Hood, Jared Spataro and Rajesh Jha as defendants. It seeks to represent Microsoft shareholders who bought stock between May 1, 2025 and January 28, 2026.

The case centers on Microsoft’s January 28 earnings report and the market reaction that followed. Microsoft shares fell 10% on January 29, erasing about $357 billion in market value in a single day and marking the stock’s biggest one-day drop in nearly six years. The complaint says investors were not adequately told that Azure growth was slowing while spending was rising sharply to support artificial intelligence infrastructure and products such as Copilot.

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Microsoft’s fiscal second-quarter results showed why the dispute matters. Revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 was $81.3 billion, operating income was $38.3 billion, and Microsoft Cloud revenue reached $51.5 billion, up 26% from a year earlier. Commercial remaining performance obligation rose 110% to $625 billion, a sign of a deep backlog, but capital spending climbed to $37.5 billion, up nearly 66% from a year earlier and above analyst expectations.

Photo by Brett Sayles

On the January 28 earnings call, Microsoft said Azure and other cloud services revenue grew 39%, down from 40% in the prior quarter, and projected 37% to 38% growth for the following quarter. The company said slower growth reflected computational capacity constraints as CPU and GPU resources were shifted toward Copilot applications and AI-related research and development. The lawsuit says that tension is the heart of the case: a company promoting rapid AI expansion while absorbing heavy infrastructure costs that may be weighing on core cloud performance.

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The complaint goes further, alleging Microsoft concealed problems with Copilot, including brand positioning, user experience, usage, data siloing, computational-capacity, organizational and interoperability issues. It also says the company failed to convert a meaningful share of Microsoft 365 users into paid Copilot subscriptions and lost market share to rivals. Plaintiffs’ counsel says investors have until August 11, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. If the suit survives the early legal challenges, it could become a closely watched test of how much disclosure the biggest AI spenders must give when growth and spending begin to pull in different directions.