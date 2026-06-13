Microsoft weighs Xbox layoffs, possible spin-off as console plans shift

Microsoft is weighing Xbox layoffs and a possible spin-off as it rethinks Project Helix, sharpening doubts over whether Xbox is hardware, content or cloud.

Microsoft is preparing a significant round of layoffs inside Xbox while it reassesses plans for Project Helix, its next-generation console effort, a move that underscores how unsettled the gaming unit has become. The cuts and the hardware review point to a deeper strategic question inside the company: whether Xbox is still best run as a console business, or whether Microsoft now sees it more as a content and services arm, with cloud as an added layer rather than the core product.

The choices under discussion are broad. Microsoft is considering a spin-off of Xbox into a separate company, a restructuring as a wholly owned subsidiary, or a joint venture with outside partners. One model being discussed is familiar inside Microsoft: LinkedIn and GitHub both operate as wholly owned subsidiaries, giving the parent company control while allowing each unit to run with more independence.

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The timing matters. Microsoft closed its $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard on October 13, 2023, and since then Xbox has been pushed further toward a content-and-services-led strategy. That shift has delivered some growth. In Microsoft’s FY2025 fourth-quarter earnings release, Xbox content and services revenue rose 13% from a year earlier, while overall gaming revenue increased 10%. Hardware remained the weak link, reinforcing the idea that Microsoft’s strongest gaming economics are no longer tied to console sales alone.

Source: vice.com

Satya Nadella added to that picture in July 2025 when he said Game Pass annual revenue was nearly $5 billion for the first time. He also said Microsoft was the top publisher on both Xbox and PlayStation in that quarter, a sign that the company’s gaming reach increasingly extends beyond its own console ecosystem. For Microsoft, that raises an uncomfortable but profitable possibility: the content may be growing faster than the box.

Photo by Yan Krukau

The pressure has been building into a wider Xbox reset. Reporting from June 10 to June 12 described management warning staff about “surprising and even frustrating” realities, while also signaling studio changes, job cuts and a rethink of hardware economics around Project Helix. For employees, that means another period of uncertainty after years of shifting priorities. For players, it raises questions about how much Microsoft still wants to invest in traditional console competition.

Evan-Amos via Wikimedia Commons (Public domain)

Against Sony and Nintendo, Microsoft now appears to be testing whether Xbox can survive as a looser corporate structure without losing its identity. The coming decisions will determine whether Xbox remains a hardware business, evolves into a broader content platform, or becomes something in between, held inside Microsoft but increasingly detached from the old console model.