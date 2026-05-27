Middleton Wins Texas Attorney General Runoff Election

Mayes Middleton secures victory over Chip Roy in the Texas Attorney General GOP runoff, as Houston-area races shape statewide results.

Mayes Middleton has emerged as the winner in the Republican primary runoff for Texas Attorney General, defeating Chip Roy in a closely watched contest that drew significant attention across the state. As results from Houston-area and statewide races rolled in, voters made their voices heard in a pivotal moment for Texas politics.

Houston-Area Races Reflect Statewide Trends

According to FOX 26 Houston, election results from Harris County and surrounding regions mirrored broader statewide dynamics seen in the attorney general runoff. The Houston area, often a bellwether for Texas elections, saw strong turnout and competitive races for Texas House seats. Analysis of Harris County election results indicates local contests contributed to heightened voter engagement and shaped the overall outcome of the runoff.

Voter turnout in Harris County was robust, with thousands casting ballots in precincts across the region.

in Harris County was robust, with thousands casting ballots in precincts across the region. Key Texas House races featured tight margins, reflecting increased competition within the Republican primary.

Live coverage from FOX 26 Houston tracked precinct-level returns, emphasizing the impact of Houston-area voters on statewide races.

Middleton's Victory in Attorney General Runoff

The Hill reported that Mayes Middleton clinched the Republican nomination for Texas Attorney General after defeating Chip Roy in the runoff. Middleton's campaign focused on conservative priorities and leveraging support from across Texas, including crucial suburban and urban districts.

Middleton's margin of victory was decisive, solidifying his status as the GOP nominee for the November general election.

Roy conceded the race as results became clear, acknowledging the strength of Middleton's coalition.

Statewide turnout data, including figures from the Texas Secretary of State, highlighted substantial participation in the runoff elections.

Attorney General Race Background

The attorney general runoff was closely watched due to its implications for state policy and legal leadership. Middleton, a former state senator, campaigned on issues such as border security and legal oversight, while Roy emphasized government transparency and reform. Both candidates drew support from distinct wings of the Republican party, but Middleton ultimately prevailed in the runoff vote.

Election Data and Regional Impact

Data from the Texas Tribune's election results page show that Houston-area races were among the most competitive in the state, with several Texas House runoffs decided by narrow margins. This regional competitiveness contributed to the overall energy of the runoff and highlighted the importance of urban and suburban voters in shaping statewide contests.

Harris County delivered substantial votes for both attorney general candidates, but Middleton's edge in suburban areas helped secure his statewide lead.

Official results from the Texas Secretary of State confirm Middleton's victory, with final tallies reflecting strong support across multiple counties.

Looking Ahead to November

With the Republican nomination secured, Middleton will face the Democratic nominee in the November general election. The outcome of the runoff sets the stage for a high-profile contest as Texas voters prepare for the next phase of the attorney general race. The Houston area's influence, as evidenced in the primary and runoff, is expected to remain significant throughout the general election cycle.

As the dust settles on the primary runoffs, analysts are watching how Middleton's victory and Houston-area trends may shape broader political dynamics in Texas. Election data from the Texas Tribune Elections Data Explorer offers deeper insight into voter demographics and turnout patterns, providing context for future campaigns and policy debates.