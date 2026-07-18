Midland hail classic country roots with new album Stages

Midland's Stages landed on Blue Highway Records with 10 songs in 32 minutes, and a Grammy Museum discussion put its steel-guitar country in the spotlight.

Midland released Stages on June 12, a 10-song, 32-minute album on Blue Highway Records, and followed it with The Drop: Midland, a Grammy Museum discussion moderated by Cassie DiLaura. The rollout also included the May release of “Shooting Memories With Tequila,” the single that helped set the tone for the record.

The GRAMMY-nominated trio is based in Dripping Springs, Texas, and its official bio frames the band as a 21st-century form of “post-modern traditionalism” built on thick harmonies and steel guitars. Midland’s name comes from a Dwight Yoakam song, a small but telling sign of how deliberately the group ties itself to classic country references while packaging them for a current audience.

That approach has helped Stages draw praise as one of the year’s strongest traditional country albums. The compact running time keeps the focus on the core sounds Midland favors, with harmony singing and pedal steel doing the work that slicker productions often hand off to studio polish. Apple Music’s listing for the album underscores the same lean presentation: 10 songs, 32 minutes, and a 2026 release on Blue Highway Records.

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The band has also been using its Midland App to push pre-sale codes, special perks and exclusive content, adding a modern fan channel to a very old-school musical identity. Taken together, the album, the single and the museum appearance show a group that has moved classic honky-tonk aesthetics from Texas stages to a broader national platform without sanding off the edges that define the sound.