Mike Flanagan's Carrie trailer reveals Stephen King ending on Prime Video

Mike Flanagan’s Carrie trailer landed at Comic-Con with an eight-episode Prime Video release date and a sign the series will restore Stephen King’s original ending.

Mike Flanagan’s Carrie surfaced at San Diego Comic-Con on July 25 with a first teaser and a release date: all eight episodes will drop at once on Prime Video on Wednesday, October 7, 2026. Amazon’s first-look material identifies Summer H. Howell as Carrie White, and the cast also includes Samantha Sloyan, Josie Totah, Amber Midthunder and Matthew Lillard.

The footage points to a familiar story told with a sharper, more contemporary edge. Amazon describes the series as a bold reinvention of Stephen King’s classic novel, and the teaser leans into the cruelty of modern high school rather than just the isolated horror that made Carrie White a pop-culture fixture after the novel’s publication on April 5, 1974.

What appears to make this version stand apart is the ending. Multiple reports on the trailer indicate Flanagan is keeping King’s original ending from the novel instead of Brian De Palma’s famous 1976 film ending, a choice that gives the series a different dramatic shape from the best-known screen version. For viewers who know Carrie mainly through the movie, that change is the clearest sign this adaptation is not simply recycling the same shocks.

Source: theplaylist.net

Flanagan also used the Comic-Con stage to tease a “big surprise,” adding a layer of expectation beyond the footage itself. The trailer’s emphasis on bullying and humiliation suggests the series is aiming to connect Carrie’s story of teenage cruelty to present-day high school culture, where public shaming can spread faster and hit harder than the old locker-room isolation the story first dramatized. That modern setting gives Amazon and Flanagan room to frame Carrie not as a period horror exercise, but as a fresh reading of King’s teenage outcast and the violence that builds around her.

The project is Flanagan’s fourth Stephen King adaptation, extending a run that has made him one of Hollywood’s most consistent interpreters of King’s work. With an eight-episode release, a new lead in Summer H. Howell, and a return to the novel’s ending, this Carrie is being positioned as both recognizable and deliberately reworked for Prime Video’s fall lineup.