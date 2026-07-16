Mike Johnson’s $95 billion spending plan faces GOP resistance

House Republicans are pushing a $95 billion Iran-war and farm-aid plan, but deficit hawks and Senate Republicans are balking over its lack of offsets.

House Republicans unveiled a 47-page, $95 billion budget resolution that would steer money to the Iran war, farm aid and stricter voter-registration and voter-ID rules while using reconciliation to bypass a Senate filibuster. The blueprint, rolled out Wednesday, was the latest test of Mike Johnson’s ability to hold together a narrow GOP majority behind a hard-right spending package that includes no offsets to pay for the new money. House leaders were trying to move it through the Budget Committee on Thursday and onto the floor next week, before the chamber left for its August recess.

The resolution divided the money across four committees: $60 billion for Armed Services, $13 billion for Intelligence, $12 billion for Agriculture and $10 billion for House Administration. The structure was built to match the White House’s June 24 request for $87.6 billion in supplemental spending, which included $21 billion for Defense Department needs, $10 billion for farmers, $1.4 billion for Ebola response and $768 million for energy-security projects. The agriculture piece carries particular weight in farm states, where producers have already received $12 billion in aid earlier this year as high costs and low crop prices, worsened by Donald Trump’s trade policies and the war, squeezed farm incomes.

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Johnson and Vice President JD Vance had urged House Republicans to get behind the package, casting it as support for the troops, election integrity and farmers. But fiscal hawks immediately pushed back over the absence of spending cuts elsewhere, and some lawmakers wanted the election-related language softened to fit reconciliation rules. One House Republican summed up the distrust bluntly: “We’ve been lied to.” Democrats were already set to vote against the package almost unanimously, objecting to the use of a sharply partisan path for war funding.

The resistance underscores how little room Johnson has to maneuver. With Republicans holding a razor-thin House majority, he can lose only a few votes and still pass the resolution. Senate Republicans are also uneasy with a package that blends emergency military funding, farm relief and voting rules into one reconciliation bill, especially one that arrives with no offsets and no broad bipartisan buy-in.

Photo by Mark Stebnicki

The fight also recalled Johnson’s earlier $95 billion package in April 2024, when the House passed aid for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan and the Indo-Pacific only after months of GOP conflict. This year’s version is being sold as a sequel to the tax-and-spending cut agenda Trump signed into law last year, but it is already measuring the limits of Republican unity under pressure.