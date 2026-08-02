Mike Turner discusses Russia sanctions and Ukraine support on Face the Nation

Mike Turner used Face the Nation to keep Russia sanctions and Ukraine support in play, after calling a sanctions bill one of Lindsey Graham's legacies.

Rep. Mike Turner appeared on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, keeping Russia sanctions and Ukraine support at the center of the GOP foreign-policy conversation. The Ohio Republican was one of several guests on the broadcast, which also included Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and former Sen. Joe Manchin, along with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia.

The sharpest marker of Turner’s position came in CBS’s July 12 transcript, when he said he hoped the Senate would soon pass a Russia sanctions bill as “one of the legacies” of Sen. Lindsey Graham. Graham, a staunch backer of tougher sanctions, died suddenly on July 11, and CBS described Turner in that exchange as a friend to Ukraine. Turner’s comments put him squarely in the fight over how aggressively Congress should punish Moscow and sustain support for Kyiv.

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Turner has made that posture a recurring part of his television presence this year. In a Jan. 18 Face the Nation interview, CBS identified him as the head of the U.S. delegation to NATO’s Parliamentary Assembly, a role that fits his long-running emphasis on defense and security. CBS also noted that Turner has used the Sunday program to discuss Ukraine, tariffs, Greenland, Iran and border issues, making him one of the network’s most frequent Republican voices on national security.

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His congressional record gives that platform additional weight. Turner has represented Ohio’s 10th congressional district since Jan. 3, 2013, after serving Ohio’s 3rd congressional district from 2003 to 2012. In April, Brennan told him on air, “you, like many people right now, are running for re-election,” underscoring that his foreign-policy messaging is also part of a broader political case back home.

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Face the Nation, which debuted in 1954 and is moderated by Brennan, has become a regular stage for Turner as he pushes Ukraine and Russia policy into the House and Senate debate. His repeated appearances this year show how closely his public role is tied to the national security fight he is trying to shape.