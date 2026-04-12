Milan Momcilovic Leaves Iowa State for NBA Draft, Portal

Iowa State standout Milan Momcilovic will explore the NBA draft while also entering the transfer portal, opening new possibilities for his basketball future.

Milan Momcilovic, one of the Iowa State Cyclones' top performers, has announced he will both declare for the NBA Draft and enter the NCAA transfer portal. The move, confirmed by multiple outlets including 247Sports, ESPN, and Yahoo Sports, positions Momcilovic at a critical juncture in his basketball career, with options at both the professional and collegiate levels.

Dual Move: Draft and Transfer Portal

Both ESPN and Yahoo Sports reported that Momcilovic has submitted his name for consideration in the NBA Draft while also entering the transfer portal. This strategy, seen increasingly among high-profile college athletes, allows players to gauge their draft stock and receive feedback from NBA teams while retaining collegiate eligibility should they choose to return to school. In Momcilovic's case, his entry into the transfer portal also means he could play for a different NCAA program if he decides to withdraw from the draft ahead of the deadline.

Impact at Iowa State

Momcilovic emerged as a key figure for the Cyclones, starting a majority of games and posting solid numbers throughout the season. According to Sports-Reference's college basketball stats, he averaged double-digit points per game, showcased reliable shooting, and contributed on both ends of the floor. His performance played an important role in Iowa State's competitive season, helping the team to a strong record in the Big 12 and earning a spot in the postseason.

Momcilovic averaged significant points per game and was among the team’s leading scorers.

He started most games for the Cyclones during the regular season, demonstrating his value as a versatile forward.

Iowa State finished the 2025-26 season with a strong record, in part due to Momcilovic’s contributions on offense and defense. Readers can find a full breakdown of the team's results and schedule here.

Reasons Behind the Decision

Analysis from 247Sports points to several factors influencing Momcilovic’s decision. The combination of a standout sophomore campaign, the changing landscape of NCAA basketball due to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities, and the desire to test his abilities at the professional level all appear to have played a role. Entering the draft allows him to receive direct feedback from NBA scouts and executives, while the transfer portal provides flexibility should he opt for another college program with different resources or exposure.

Potential Outcomes and Next Steps

Momcilovic’s future now hinges on several variables. If he receives a favorable evaluation from the NBA and decides to remain in the draft, he could begin his professional career as early as next season. If not, he has the option to return to college basketball, either at Iowa State or another institution. His decision may also be influenced by the outcome of NBA Draft Combine measurements and team workouts, where prospects' skills and athleticism are closely scrutinized. Readers interested in official combine data can find more information here.

For Iowa State, Momcilovic’s departure—whether temporary or permanent—represents a significant roster shift. According to team statistics from ESPN, his scoring and rebounding were critical to the Cyclones’ success. The program will need to adjust its recruiting and development strategies depending on whether he returns or moves on to another chapter.

Wider Implications for College Basketball

Momcilovic’s dual move is emblematic of the flexibility modern NCAA athletes now exercise, leveraging both the draft process and the transfer portal to maximize their opportunities. This approach reflects a growing trend among high-performing collegiate players who want to keep their options open amid an evolving landscape where athlete empowerment and NIL deals have changed traditional decision-making timelines.

Looking Ahead

As Momcilovic evaluates feedback from NBA teams and considers his collegiate future, both Iowa State fans and basketball observers will watch closely. His decision will not only affect his own trajectory but also shape the competitive picture for the Cyclones and potentially another NCAA program.