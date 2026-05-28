Milan Momcilovic Withdraws from NBA Draft, Returns to College

Iowa State’s Milan Momcilovic has withdrawn from the NBA Draft, opting to return to college basketball next season. This move impacts both his future and the Cyclones’ aspirations.

Milan Momcilovic, the standout forward for Iowa State, has officially withdrawn from the 2026 NBA Draft, confirming his return to college basketball for another season. This decision, reported by outlets including KCCI and ESPN, marks a significant development for both the player and the Cyclones’ program, as Momcilovic was widely considered one of the top college prospects weighing early entry into the professional ranks.

Draft Withdrawal and College Return

The announcement came just ahead of the NBA’s early entry withdrawal deadline, a critical date for college athletes considering the jump to the pros. ESPN noted that Momcilovic’s choice to exit the draft process means he will remain a central figure for Iowa State, helping to anchor the team’s lineup and elevate their competitive prospects in the upcoming season. The official NCAA withdrawal list documents the names and timing of athletes who have opted to retain their college eligibility, reinforcing Momcilovic’s decision as both timely and strategic.

Momcilovic is not alone in his move; ESPN highlighted several other notable college players who chose to withdraw, including St. John’s Tounde Yessoufou.

Michigan State’s center also withdrew, according to Spartans Wire, showing a broader trend among top collegiate talent weighing their options.

Impact on Iowa State and College Basketball

Momcilovic’s return is expected to be a major boost for Iowa State’s men’s basketball program, which has historically relied on strong individual performances to compete in the Big 12. His withdrawal not only preserves the Cyclones’ core roster but also maintains the team’s momentum following a standout season. Momcilovic’s statistical profile reveals his importance, with strong averages in points, rebounds, and shooting efficiency.

Momcilovic averaged double-digit scoring and contributed significantly on both ends of the court.

His versatility and athleticism have made him an NBA prospect, but remaining in college could further develop his skill set.

Iowa State’s postseason hopes are strengthened by his presence, giving them a proven leader for another campaign.

NBA Draft Process and Decision Factors

The NBA draft process offers college athletes a chance to gauge their professional prospects through combine measurements, team workouts, and feedback. The NBA Draft Combine provides physical and skill data for scouts and analysts, helping players like Momcilovic assess their readiness. ESPN’s coverage suggests that the decision to withdraw is often influenced by projected draft position, feedback from teams, and personal readiness for the pro game.

For Momcilovic, a return to Iowa State offers the opportunity to refine his game, address any perceived weaknesses, and potentially improve his stock for future drafts. Historically, players who return for additional college seasons often benefit from increased exposure and experience, which can translate into higher draft selections and better career prospects.

Wider Draft Withdrawal Trends

This year’s deadline saw several prominent names opting to stay in college, reflecting a cautious approach among elite prospects. Spartans Wire reported on Michigan State’s center making a similar decision, while ESPN highlighted the movement of players across programs, such as Koa Peat’s choice to spurn Arizona, further exemplifying shifting dynamics in NCAA basketball.

Looking Ahead

With Momcilovic’s return, Iowa State is poised to build on last season’s successes and aim for deeper postseason runs. College basketball fans will watch closely to see how his development continues and whether his decision pays dividends both for his personal trajectory and for the Cyclones’ ambitions. As the NCAA and NBA continue to evolve their processes and rules, the annual draft withdrawal deadline remains a pivotal moment for athletes balancing immediate opportunity with long-term growth.