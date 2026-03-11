Miley Cyrus Returns as Hannah Montana on Disney+ Special

Miley Cyrus steps back into her Hannah Montana persona for the first time in 15 years, headlining Disney+'s 20th anniversary special with a nostalgic performance.

Miley Cyrus is once again donning the blonde wig, reprising her iconic role as Hannah Montana for the first time in 15 years. The highly anticipated return was previewed in the official trailer for the 20th anniversary special set to debut on Disney+. This milestone event celebrates the enduring popularity of the Disney Channel series that launched Cyrus to international fame.

A Nostalgic Return to Pop Culture Phenomenon

Variety reported that the special marks the first public performance by Miley Cyrus as Hannah Montana since the show’s finale aired in 2011. Fans got their first look at the reunion in the newly released trailer, which features Cyrus stepping back into character, complete with signature songs and style. The original "Hannah Montana" series premiered in 2006 and quickly became a cultural touchstone for a generation of viewers.

The series ran for four seasons and 98 episodes, blending comedy, music, and coming-of-age themes.

Nielsen TV ratings consistently ranked it among the most-watched children's and family programs during its run.

The show’s soundtrack albums, released under the Hannah Montana brand, achieved strong chart performance on the Billboard 200.

Several singles earned gold and platinum certifications from the RIAA, reflecting its commercial success.

Anticipation and Legacy

The anniversary special arrives at a time of renewed interest in 2000s nostalgia and Disney Channel classics. Social media has been buzzing with excitement since Variety’s report confirmed Cyrus’s return, with clips from the trailer quickly trending. The show’s enduring appeal is evident in its positive reviews and the continued popularity of its music and merchandise.

Hannah Montana’s cultural impact extends beyond ratings and record sales. The series received a Peabody Award for excellence in storytelling and its influence on youth entertainment. Miley Cyrus’s portrayal of the dual life of Miley Stewart/Hannah Montana resonated with viewers navigating their own adolescence, cementing the show’s legacy.

What to Expect from the 20th Anniversary Special

While full details remain under wraps, the trailer suggests the special will blend musical performances, behind-the-scenes reflections, and appearances from other cast members. Cyrus’s performance as Hannah Montana is expected to feature beloved hits from the series, offering fans a chance to relive memorable moments. Disney+ is positioning the special as a tentpole event, leveraging the platform’s growing subscriber base to attract both longtime viewers and a new audience.

Looking Ahead

With the 20th anniversary special, Disney and Miley Cyrus are tapping into the powerful nostalgia of a generation that grew up with Hannah Montana. The event serves as both a celebration of the series’ enduring influence and a showcase of Cyrus’s evolution as an artist. As anticipation builds for the special’s release, the reunion promises to be a highlight for fans and a reminder of Hannah Montana’s lasting impact on pop culture.