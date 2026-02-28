Military Cargo Plane Crash in Bolivia Leaves 11 Dead

A Bolivian military cargo aircraft crashed while carrying cash, resulting in at least 11 fatalities and raising questions about aviation safety standards.

At least 11 people have died after a Bolivian military cargo plane crashed on Wednesday while transporting bank cash, according to multiple reports. The incident, which occurred in Bolivia and involved the country's armed forces, is among the deadliest aviation accidents in the nation in recent years.

Details of the Crash

The Aviation Safety Network and media outlets including the BBC have reported that the military aircraft was carrying both personnel and a consignment of cash intended for a bank when it went down. Early information released by Bolivian authorities indicates at least 11 fatalities, including crew members and security personnel. Reports from Bloomberg also highlighted that the plane was ferrying bank cash, though the reasons for the flight and the security measures in place have not been detailed publicly.

Ongoing Investigation and Response

Bolivian officials have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash. The country's Dirección General de Aeronáutica Civil (DGAC) is expected to release further information as the inquiry progresses. As of now, no technical faults or weather issues have been confirmed as contributing factors.

Fatalities: At least 11 confirmed dead

At least 11 confirmed dead Aircraft type: Military cargo plane

Military cargo plane Cargo: Cash intended for a bank, according to Bloomberg and BBC

Bolivia's Aviation Safety Record

This crash adds to Bolivia’s record of aviation accidents, which have often involved older aircraft and challenging terrain. According to the ICAO iSTARS database, Bolivia has a higher incidence of non-commercial aviation accidents compared to regional averages, though commercial passenger safety has improved in the past decade.

The incident underscores ongoing concerns about the operational safety of military and cargo flights in South America. Analysts at FlightGlobal note that maintenance standards, pilot training, and the use of older airframes remain significant challenges for the Bolivian fleet.

Impact and Next Steps

The loss of life has prompted an outpouring of condolences from government officials and renewed calls for strengthening aviation oversight in Bolivia. The DGAC’s upcoming report will be critical in identifying causes and recommending safety improvements.

As more details emerge, observers will be watching for policy changes or international support aimed at boosting aviation safety in Bolivia. The tragic crash serves as a stark reminder of the risks faced by those who fly essential missions over the country’s difficult geography.