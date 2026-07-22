Millie Bobby Brown leads tributes after Kaylee Hottle dies in car crash

Millie Bobby Brown mourned Kaylee Hottle after the 18-year-old Deaf actor died in a Maryland car crash. Hottle had carried Jia through Godzilla vs. Kong and its sequel.

Millie Bobby Brown led tributes to Kaylee Hottle after the 18-year-old Deaf actor died in a single-vehicle crash in Maryland. Brown wrote on Instagram Story that she was “so devastated” and told Hottle, “You will be deeply missed Kaylee.” The loss cuts through a franchise audience that had seen Hottle become one of the most visible Deaf performers in a major Hollywood blockbuster series.

Hottle was best known for playing Jia in 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong and reprised the role in the 2024 sequel. In a pair of films built around one of cinema’s most durable monster properties, Hottle’s performance put a Deaf child actor at the center of a global studio release, not at its margins. That visibility mattered in a business where Deaf actors still rarely appear in mainstream franchise casts, especially in roles that are neither tokenized nor reduced to a plot device.

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The death was reported as a car crash in the United States, with multiple outlets placing the collision in Maryland. BBC reporting described the case as a single-vehicle accident. FOX 7 Austin identified Hottle as a student at the Texas School for the Deaf, adding a local thread to a story that had already spread well beyond Texas because of her work on screen.

Source: ABC7 New York

Brown was among the stars who remembered Hottle’s “talent” and “kindness,” language echoed by colleagues who had worked with the young actress. Rebecca Hall had starred alongside Hottle in the Godzilla series, and the pair’s shared screen time helped make Jia one of the most recognizable Deaf characters in recent studio fantasy filmmaking.

Gage Skidmore from Peoria, AZ, United States of America via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Hottle’s death leaves a small but meaningful lane of Deaf representation in franchise cinema even thinner. Her roles in Godzilla vs. Kong and its sequel showed how a major studio release could make space for a Deaf performer without treating that presence as a novelty, and that visibility now ends far too soon at age 18.