Millie Bobby Brown says she has her hands and heart in Enola Holmes 3

Millie Bobby Brown said she has her “hands and heart” all over Enola Holmes 3 as Netflix readied the franchise’s third film for July 1.

Millie Bobby Brown said she had her “hands and heart” all over Enola Holmes 3 as Netflix prepared to release the third film in the detective franchise on July 1. The new installment puts Brown’s Enola in Malta, where wedding plans and professional ambitions collide just as Sherlock disappears and a more dangerous case takes over.

The film arrives with a tight runtime of 1 hour 47 minutes 58 seconds and a PG-13 rating, underscoring how Netflix continues to position the series as a polished, high-velocity property for a broad streaming audience. Philip Barantini directs from a screenplay by Jack Thorne, and the movie remains rooted in Nancy Springer’s Enola Holmes Mysteries, a source material base that has helped the franchise expand beyond a single-star vehicle into a repeatable global brand.

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Netflix’s cast list brings back Brown alongside Louis Partridge, Henry Cavill, Helena Bonham Carter, Himesh Patel, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Susan Wokoma, Hattie Morahan and Joe Azzopardi. In the BBC interview published June 27, Brown and Partridge were presented as having immediate chemistry, with the piece emphasizing their easy banter and the sibling energy that has become part of the series’ appeal. Brown also said her husband, Jake Bongiovi, worked on the film, and she described taking the character home with her at times, a sign of how fully the role has become part of her professional identity.

That creative involvement matters in the economics of the franchise. Brown is not only the face of Enola Holmes, she is helping anchor a title that Netflix can return to, market internationally and build around familiar names, a model that gives younger stars more leverage as producers, collaborators and long-term stakeholders. The series has already shown how a streaming film can become a franchise built on recognition, not just one-off box office numbers.

The property also has a production history tied to British locations. The first Enola Holmes film was shot at Severn Valley Railway in July 2019, when the line was partly closed for filming, a reminder that the franchise’s footprint stretches beyond the screen into real-world production economies.