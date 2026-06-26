Milly Alcock embraces fear as she takes on Supergirl role

Milly Alcock said the Supergirl role brought fear about the stakes, not the people, as she moved from House of the Dragon into another franchise built to define a career.

Milly Alcock’s next major franchise test reached theaters as Supergirl opened in the United States on June 26, 2026, with Alcock stepping into the dual role of Kara Zor-El and Supergirl. The film is the second release in the new DC Universe, a project overseen by DC Studios co-chairmen and co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran.

For Alcock, the move from one global obsession to another carried a familiar kind of pressure. She said she was “so scared” and “so nervous” during the Supergirl process, and later described the feeling as “this new gift of learning to accept the fear.” The fear, she said, came from the stakes of the part rather than from the people around her.

That anxiety followed a breakout almost tailor-made for the modern franchise pipeline. Alcock first drew wide attention as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, which premiered in August 2022. She landed the role at age 20 after auditioning remotely from Sydney during the pandemic, and even though she appeared only in the first half of the show’s first season before Emma D’Arcy took over as the adult Rhaenyra, she became an immediate fan favorite.

DC Studios cast Alcock as Supergirl in January 2024 after she met Peter Safran in late 2023 and was asked to tape for the role. The character was set up to debut in Superman before carrying her own film, directed by Craig Gillespie from a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. The movie is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely’s 2021-22 comic miniseries Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

The timing underscores how quickly young actors can be recast as permanent franchise assets. A prestige-TV breakout in 2022 turned into superhero casting by early 2024, and by June 2026 Alcock was fronting a DCU tentpole built on a character with decades of brand equity. That shift brings rewards, but it also concentrates expectation: the role can define public identity, box-office hopes and the next decade of career decisions.

Alcock has also spoken about the online scrutiny that comes with playing a famous superhero, including the backlash women face in the space. Her response has been to ignore the trolls rather than internalize them, a survival strategy that now sits alongside the spectacle of opening a studio franchise as one of the industry’s most visible young leads.