MIND Diet Shown to Slow Brain Aging in Major Study

A large clinical trial finds the MIND diet outperforms other eating patterns in protecting cognitive health among older adults.

New research has found that the MIND diet, a nutritional pattern combining elements of the Mediterranean and DASH diets, is more effective at slowing brain aging than five other commonly recommended diets, according to a large clinical trial reported by The Washington Post. The findings suggest the MIND diet could play a crucial role in preserving cognitive health as people age.

Clinical Trial Highlights MIND Diet's Benefits

The study, which compared six dietary patterns, concluded that older adults who adhered to the MIND diet experienced a significant reduction in cognitive decline. On average, participants following the MIND diet saw their brain aging slow by more than two years compared to those on other diets. This effect was measured using standardized cognitive assessments over the course of the randomized trial.

MIND diet participants had the slowest rates of cognitive decline among all groups studied.

among all groups studied. The effect was equivalent to the brain being more than two years younger than those following other diets.

Other diets examined included the Mediterranean diet, DASH diet, and several popular healthy-eating patterns.

What Is the MIND Diet?

The MIND diet (Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) was specifically designed to support brain health. It emphasizes:

Leafy green vegetables

Berries

Nuts

Whole grains

Fish

Olive oil

Limited intake of red meats, butter, and sweets

Research from the National Institute on Aging explains that the MIND diet combines evidence-based components from the Mediterranean and DASH diets, both known for supporting cardiovascular health, but tailors them to maximize protection against dementia and cognitive decline.

How the MIND Diet Compares

The Washington Post highlighted that the MIND diet outperformed the Mediterranean diet, which has long been considered a gold standard for cognitive and heart health. While all healthy eating patterns in the study showed some benefits, the MIND diet was the only one associated with a statistically significant slowing of cognitive aging.

According to a recent JAMA clinical trial, the MIND diet may reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and promote better brain function through a combination of antioxidant-rich foods and lower consumption of saturated fats. Researchers suggest this could help explain the observed benefits in slowing brain aging.

Implications for Aging Adults

These findings are especially important as the global population ages and rates of dementia and cognitive impairment rise. Data from the CDC Healthy Aging Data Portal show cognitive decline is a growing health concern, affecting millions of older adults in the United States alone.

While no diet can guarantee complete protection from cognitive diseases, the MIND diet offers a practical, evidence-based approach for older adults looking to support their brain health. The Alzheimer’s Association notes that diet is one of several modifiable risk factors for dementia, alongside exercise, social engagement, and cardiovascular health management.

Looking Ahead

As researchers continue to explore the impact of nutrition on brain health, the MIND diet stands out for its robust evidence base and accessibility. Experts recommend that older adults incorporate more leafy greens, berries, nuts, and whole grains, while reducing red meat and processed foods to help preserve cognitive function as they age.

For more information on the MIND diet and detailed guidance, readers can review the full JAMA study and the National Institute on Aging summary.