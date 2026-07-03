Minions & Monsters brings slapstick Hollywood chaos to the big screen

Parents face a split-screen summer: Minions & Monsters mixes cartoon monsters and Hollywood chaos, while Elle turns Elle Woods’ teen years into glossy drama.

Minions & Monsters opened with more than $14 million on opening day and earned an A- CinemaScore, a strong showing for a family title that sends two new Minions, James and Henry, through 1920s Hollywood before pushing them into a monster-movie meltdown. The film was playing in 69 territories overall, and its premise leans hard into show-business nostalgia, with the Minions crashing a Hollywood film set at the dawn of cinema, becoming stars, then fading when sound pictures arrive because they cannot speak the language of talkies.

That tonal mix is exactly what parents are being asked to read more carefully in the current kids-content pipeline. Illumination’s story turns again when James and Henry use a spellbook from an evil sorcerer to summon monsters for their own movie, setting off rampaging creatures they have to stop. Common Sense Media calls the film a Hollywood homage that mixes massive monsters and cartoon violence, a useful cue that the movie is built around slapstick action and spooky creature imagery rather than grounded peril.

The franchise’s creator also came back because the concept worked on a personal level. Pierre Coffin initially was not interested in returning, until a producer pitched him an idea he could not resist, underscoring how central the movie’s meta-Hollywood angle was to bringing the Minions back to the big screen. Illumination has framed the story as an original one about Minions who love making movies and eventually have to save the world after the monsters run wild.

Prime Video is pushing a very different kind of family-facing title with Elle, which premiered all eight episodes on July 1 in more than 240 countries and territories. Amazon MGM Studios had already ordered a second season before the debut, a sign of confidence in a series set in 1995 that follows Elle Woods in high school, before the events of Legally Blonde.

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The series, led by Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods and featuring June Diane Raphael and Tom Everett Scott as her parents, leans on tricky friendships, forbidden romance and questionable fashion choices. Laura Kittrell and Caroline Dries head the creative team, with Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Amanda Brown, Marc Platt and Brad Van Arragon among the executive producers. Prime Video marked the launch with a free New York City fan event called Elle World, timed to the 25th anniversary of the original Legally Blonde.

For parents sorting through what to queue up next, the clearest filters are already in the premise: spellbooks, monsters and toon violence on one side, 1995 high school, romance and wardrobe obsession on the other.