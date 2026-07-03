Minions & Monsters crosses $62 million worldwide as franchise grows

Minions & Monsters crossed $62 million worldwide after two days, giving Universal another test of whether a $5.6 billion franchise still travels.

Minions & Monsters crossed $62.6 million worldwide after two days of release, with $25 million domestic and 69 territories in play, a start that kept Universal and Illumination’s yellow-built franchise firmly in the global conversation. The film opened with $14.23 million on Wednesday and an A- CinemaScore, enough to signal interest without matching the kind of breakout launch that turns a family title into an instant event.

Universal has framed the film as another chapter in the biggest global animated franchise in history, and the creative team is the same one that built the brand in the first place. Pierre Coffin directed and also voiced the Minions, Brian Lynch wrote the film with Coffin, and Chris Meledandri and Bill Ryan produced it. The story moved the Minions into 1920s Hollywood and Old Hollywood, while the official site said the broader Despicable Me and Minions line had passed $5.6 billion worldwide and Universal said last year the franchise became the first animated series to reach $5 billion at the global box office.

Placed against recent animated releases, the $62 million start lands in the middle of a crowded field rather than at the top. DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot opened with $53.9 million worldwide, Kung Fu Panda 4 launched with an $81.7 million global opening, Disney’s Inside Out 2 posted a $295 million worldwide debut, and Moana 2 surged to $389 million worldwide. That spread suggests recognizable IP still brings a floor to the market, but the ceiling now depends on timing, event placement and whether a brand can break out beyond its core fan base.

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The economics behind Minions are bigger than ticket sales alone. The franchise has also been described as a retail giant, with more than $6 billion in retail sales, a reminder that the Minions remain a consumer-products engine as much as a movie brand. A $62.6 million worldwide start does not rival Disney’s biggest animated openings, but it does keep Universal’s most recognizable family property moving through theaters, shelves and licensing channels at a time when familiarity still matters and fatigue never fully disappears.