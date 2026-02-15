Minnesota Battles Largest U.S. Outbreak of Fungal STD

Minnesota is experiencing the country's largest outbreak of sexually transmitted ringworm, raising public health concerns and prompting official guidance.

Minnesota is currently grappling with the nation’s largest known outbreak of a rare, sexually transmitted fungal infection, according to state health officials. The spread of sexually transmitted ringworm—a condition caused by dermatophyte fungi—is prompting public health warnings and increased surveillance efforts across the state.

Outbreak Overview and Scope

State and national health authorities have confirmed that Minnesota is experiencing an unprecedented surge in cases of sexually transmitted ringworm, also known as dermatophytosis. While ringworm is typically a skin infection transmitted through close contact or shared surfaces, health officials have identified a specific fungal strain spreading primarily through sexual contact in this outbreak.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health health alert, the number of reported cases in the state has surpassed counts from previous years and now stands as the largest cluster recorded in the United States for this infection. The department is urging health care providers to be vigilant in recognizing, testing for, and reporting potential cases.

Understanding the Fungal Infection

The infection in question is caused by dermatophyte fungi, which typically lead to conditions like athlete’s foot or jock itch. However, the current outbreak is linked to Trichophyton indotineae, a rare and emerging strain with documented resistance to standard antifungal treatments. This pathogen can cause persistent, itchy, and sometimes painful rashes on the skin, particularly in the groin and buttocks area—symptoms that are often mistaken for more common sexually transmitted diseases.

to conventional oral and topical antifungal medications, making treatment challenging for both patients and providers. Transmission occurs through direct skin-to-skin contact, most often during sexual activity, but it can also spread via contaminated towels, bedding, or clothing.

According to Minnesota STD statistics, the state has observed a steep rise in fungal STD case reports since late 2025, outpacing national trends.

Symptoms, Diagnosis, and Public Health Response

Symptoms of sexually transmitted ringworm include:

Red, ring-shaped rashes with raised edges

Itching, burning, or discomfort in affected areas

Possible secondary bacterial infections due to scratching

Because these symptoms overlap with other STDs, proper diagnosis requires laboratory testing of skin scrapings. The Minnesota Department of Health has issued guidance to clinicians to consider fungal testing when evaluating persistent or unusual rashes, especially if standard STD treatments fail to resolve symptoms.

The department also recommends that anyone experiencing persistent, unexplained rashes in the groin area seek medical evaluation and avoid sexual contact until cleared by a healthcare provider. Public health officials are actively tracing contacts and providing education about prevention and hygiene measures.

National Context and Implications

While sexually transmitted ringworm remains rare nationwide, the CDC’s annual STD surveillance data shows a rising trend in fungal and other non-traditional sexually transmitted infections. Experts attribute the emergence of treatment-resistant strains like Trichophyton indotineae to increased international travel and the overuse or misuse of antifungal medications.

Peer-reviewed analysis of Trichophyton indotineae’s emergence highlights the global concern surrounding this pathogen, noting outbreaks have been reported in Europe and Asia prior to the Minnesota surge. The state’s experience now represents the largest known cluster in the U.S., underscoring the importance of early detection, responsible treatment, and public awareness.

What Minnesotans Should Know

Practice good personal hygiene, including frequent washing of towels and bedding

Avoid sharing personal items that contact the skin

Communicate openly with sexual partners about symptoms and testing

Seek prompt medical attention for persistent or unexplained rashes

Health officials urge continued vigilance and cooperation with public health recommendations to contain the outbreak and prevent further spread.

Looking Ahead

As Minnesota continues to respond to this outbreak, health authorities are monitoring for additional cases and working to increase awareness among both clinicians and the public. With ongoing surveillance and improved education, officials hope to slow the spread of this rare but challenging sexually transmitted fungal infection.