Minnesota family self-deports to Ecuador after asylum fears, extortion threats

A Columbia Heights family of three left Minnesota for Ecuador after saying extortion threats and a feared kidnapping made the U.S. asylum path too risky.

Jorge Angamarca, Blanca and their daughter left Minnesota for Ecuador after deciding that threats in their home country and uncertainty in the U.S. asylum system had become too much to bear. The family of three had been living and working in Columbia Heights, where Blanca and Jorge worked in the school district.

The family came to the United States from Ecuador seeking asylum after saying they were farmers who were being extorted for money. They said the threats escalated to the point that kidnappers could take their daughter if they did not pay, a fear that turned immigration status into a private crisis as much as a legal one.

Their departure reflects the hard calculation facing some asylum seekers in Minnesota: stay in a system that can move slowly and leave families exposed to uncertainty, or return to the place they fled and try to rebuild elsewhere. In the Angamarcas’ case, the decision was not framed as a permanent goodbye. The family hoped to return to the United States one day.

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The Columbia Heights case landed in a metro area already wrestling with the strain of immigration enforcement and its spillover effects. CBS Minnesota has documented how Operation Metro Surge, the federal immigration crackdown in Minnesota, has triggered protests, school disruptions and community support efforts in Columbia Heights and beyond. It has also reported on a separate Ecuadorian family whose arrest in Columbia Heights rattled the local school community.

For the Angamarcas, the choice to leave folded together financial pressure, fear of violence and the burden of an immigration process that offered no immediate certainty. Their return to Ecuador shows how asylum cases can be shaped not only by courtroom deadlines or agency backlogs, but by the day-to-day question of whether a family can safely keep working, keep sending children to school and keep waiting.