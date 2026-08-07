Minnesota woman sues Chipotle after salmonella outbreak tied to jalapeños

A Minnesota woman says a Chipotle meal left her with sepsis and a 102-degree fever, and her lawsuit links the illness to a multistate Salmonella Javiana outbreak.

A Minnesota woman says a Chipotle chicken burrito bowl in Roseville was followed three days later by fainting, a 102-degree fever and hospitalization for sepsis, and her lawsuit says genetic testing tied her illness to a multistate salmonella outbreak.

The suit was filed Tuesday in Minnesota federal court by OFT Food Safety & Injury Lawyers and Nicolet Law, and it is being described as the first lawsuit against Chipotle arising from the 2026 outbreak. The woman alleges the infection came from contaminated jalapeños served at Chipotle, a claim that will now hinge on supplier records, lab work and health department findings.

Chipotle removed jalapeños from some Minnesota restaurants on Aug. 4 after public-health officials linked the peppers to suspected salmonella cases. The company said it replaced the jalapeños with product from different growers and added in a statement: “The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed it has no ongoing concerns with Chipotle. We are cooperating with public health authorities in their efforts.”

The outbreak has already widened beyond one customer and one restaurant. Minnesota health officials had identified 110 salmonella cases in the cluster, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 345 people in 27 U.S. states had fallen ill. Public-health coverage identified the strain as Salmonella Javiana, while the Food and Drug Administration was continuing traceback work to determine where the contamination entered the supply chain.

The filing does not prove the jalapeños were the only source of illness, and one lawsuit cannot establish how far contamination spread. But the case puts a hard focus on the safeguards meant to catch foodborne outbreaks early: rapid genetic testing, case counts across states, and traceability through growers, distributors and restaurant suppliers. Those systems are what turn scattered hospitalizations into a documented outbreak, and they are now the measure of whether this one was contained or broader than Chipotle has acknowledged.

For Chipotle, the immediate question is whether removing jalapeños from a slice of Minnesota stores was enough to stop the risk, or whether the outbreak points to a deeper failure in a produce supply chain serving multiple restaurants. For state and federal health officials, the next step is to match patient samples, purchase records and shipment histories against the peppers that reached the counter.