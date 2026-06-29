Miracle rescue of 18-day-old baby lifts hope after Venezuela earthquakes

An 18-day-old boy was pulled alive from rubble in La Guaira after 32 hours, giving Venezuela a rare moment of relief as the quake death toll neared 1,500.

Rescuers pulled 18-day-old Juan David from the rubble in Playa Grande, La Guaira state, after about 32 hours trapped with his mother, Dayana Patino. He was later reunited with his tearful father, a brief and fragile moment of relief as Venezuela’s earthquake disaster deepened.

The rescue came after twin earthquakes struck Venezuela on Wednesday, June 24, 2026, and the scale of the destruction kept growing through June 28 and 29. By then, the reported death toll had reached about 1,450, and tens of thousands of people were still missing or unaccounted for. La Guaira was among the hardest-hit areas, where collapsed homes and shattered roads forced rescuers to work through unstable debris in search of survivors.

AI-generated illustration

Patino said her son gave her the strength to keep going in the wreckage. She said Juan David gave her “motivation to be awake and alert” and that as long as he was alive, she would stay alive too. In a disaster that has torn apart neighborhoods and separated families, the baby’s survival became a vivid sign of resistance amid loss.

Rescue crews from Venezuela and abroad continued digging through damaged buildings as the 72-hour “golden” window for finding survivors began to close. U.S. search-and-rescue teams were among those on the ground, including Virginia Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, joining local crews in La Guaira and Caracas as they searched for signs of life under the rubble.

Source: wsj.net

The baby’s rescue joined other extraordinary accounts from the quake zone, including another mother-and-baby rescue and a woman who gave birth under rubble. Those stories stood out not because they softened the catastrophe, but because they showed how much was at stake for families still waiting for news, and how narrow the line remained between survival and grief as the search pressed on.