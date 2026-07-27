Misiorowski strikes out first seven batters, sets Brewers record

Misiorowski opened with seven straight strikeouts and finished with 12 in five innings, setting a Brewers record in Milwaukee's 11-2 win over Colorado.

Jacob Misiorowski struck out the first seven Colorado Rockies he faced Sunday at American Family Field, setting a Brewers record for consecutive strikeouts to open a game. He finished with 12 strikeouts over five dominant innings in Milwaukee's 11-2 win, turning a midseason start into one of the most striking pitching lines in franchise history.

The streak showed more than raw velocity. Seven straight strikeouts suggested command, sequencing and enough swing-and-miss pitch quality to keep Colorado from settling into any kind of plan, and it placed Misiorowski in unusual company. Tom Seaver held the solo major league record for 51 years before sharing it, and Corbin Burnes tied the MLB consecutive-strikeout mark with 10 straight strikeouts in 2021, a useful reminder that Milwaukee has recently employed pitchers capable of historic bat-missing runs.

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Misiorowski, 24, is listed at 6-foot-7 and 201 pounds. Milwaukee drafted the right-hander in the second round of the 2022 MLB Draft, No. 63 overall, out of Crowder College, and his major league track record has already hinted at this kind of ceiling. He struck out seven in his 2025 debut, punched out eight batters on June 25, 2025, and recorded 11 strikeouts on Opening Day in 2026 before Sunday's outburst against the Rockies.

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For the Brewers, the outing mattered because it reinforced a larger organizational theme: Milwaukee keeps producing high-end arms that can tilt a game before the opposition has time to react. A starter who can open with seven straight strikeouts and finish with 12 in five innings changes the shape of a series, especially in a race where run prevention becomes even more valuable as October approaches. If Misiorowski can sustain that level of swing-and-miss ability, Milwaukee's rotation ceiling rises with it.