Missing girl found dead in Passaic River after two-day search

Crews found a missing 10-year-old girl's body in the Passaic River after a two-day search. The case began when three children entered the water near Pulaski Park.

Crews found the body of a missing 10-year-old girl in the Passaic River after a two-day search, ending a recovery effort that began after three children entered the water near Pulaski Park in Passaic on the evening of July 29. A 10-year-old boy’s body had already been recovered from the river, and an 11-year-old girl survived.

Search teams returned to the river early Friday after they were unable to locate the girl on Thursday. The operation included boat crews and divers, with crews expected back on the water around 6 a.m. Friday as they worked the stretch of river near the park.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said the surviving girl told him her younger brother may have saved her life as the children struggled in the water, pushing her toward shore before he went under. The girl who died was a friend of the other two children, and the three had been by the riverbank before they ended up in the current.

Photo by David Kanigan

State Sen. Paul Sarlo prayed for the safe return of the girl while the search was underway and for strength and comfort for everyone affected. The Passaic River runs about 80 miles through northern New Jersey.