Missing Iranian general appears at Khamenei funeral service in Tehran

Ahmad Vahidi reappeared beside Ali Khamenei’s casket as Iran readied a mass funeral, signaling who remains visible in the succession-sensitive mourning period.

Ahmad Vahidi, one of Iran’s most powerful generals, reappeared on Thursday after months out of public view, showing up at a funeral-planning meeting for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and then sitting beside the late supreme leader’s casket. The images, released by Iranian state media, placed Vahidi inside a mourning hall near Khamenei’s former home in downtown Tehran as the country prepared for a week of funeral processions and public mourning.

Khamenei died at 86, and Iran began staging a broad display of state ritual around his death, with millions expected to take part in ceremonies in Tehran. The smaller service on Thursday night took place in a hall adjacent to the Imam Khomeini Hussainiya inside the Supreme Leader’s compound, a setting that underscored how tightly the mourning events were being managed by the state.

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Vahidi’s return to public view drew attention because he had not been seen for months and has been described as a major player in Iran’s hard line during the war and in negotiations over a possible end to the conflict. His appearance at the funeral preparations put one of the Islamic Republic’s most visible security figures back at the center of a highly choreographed public moment, just as officials worked to project continuity and control.

The funeral period also carried a clear warning to Washington and Jerusalem. Iranian military officials said the United States and Israel should not strike during the mourning events, and Ali Abdollahi, the commander of Khatam al-Anbiya, warned against “any miscalculation” and threatened a “harsh and regrettable” response if Iran were attacked.

The funeral itself has become more than a farewell to Khamenei. With the casket displayed in Tehran and state media signaling a massive turnout, the public appearances around it are functioning as a map of influence: who is visible, who is trusted, and who is being positioned to speak for the state as Iran moves through one of its most politically sensitive mourning periods in years.