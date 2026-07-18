Mississippi cyclosporiasis cases rise as nationwide outbreak spreads

Mississippi's cyclosporiasis count reached five as the national outbreak climbed to at least 2,944 cases in 32 states and investigators still lacked a source.

Mississippi's confirmed cyclosporiasis cases rose to five as ABC News and Good Morning America tallied at least 2,944 cases in 32 states as of July 10. The Mississippi State Department of Health also enacted an emergency reporting declaration after it had received reports of two cases, one in the Pine Belt and one on the Mississippi Coast.

Cyclosporiasis is a parasitic intestinal illness caused by Cyclospora. It spreads when people swallow the parasite in contaminated food or water, and in U.S. outbreaks it has often been tied to fresh produce. The state health department did not identify the counties connected to the Mississippi cases.

AI-generated illustration

The illness can cause watery diarrhea, including explosive diarrhea. It can also cause stomach cramps and fatigue, and cases have been concentrated in the warm months, typically from May through August. Prevention guidance includes washing fruits and vegetables thoroughly, drinking safe water, and choosing cooked produce when possible.

Photo by Edward Jenner

The National Guard via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

CDC surveillance counted at least 843 confirmed U.S. cases and more than 1,500 possible cases across 31 states as of July 9, with 86 hospitalizations. Cyclosporiasis is caused by a parasite rather than the more typical bacteria or viruses behind food poisoning.