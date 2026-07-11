Missouri floodwaters trap hundreds, National Guard airlifts campers to safety

Flash flooding turned rural southeastern Missouri into an emergency zone, and Black Hawk crews airlifted about 200 campers and staff from Camp Taum Sauk to higher ground.

Flash flooding from overnight thunderstorms trapped hundreds of people along the Black River in rural southeastern Missouri on Friday, forcing water rescues, road closures and a high-risk airlift from a summer camp near Lesterville. National Guard teams in Black Hawk helicopters flew into Camp Taum Sauk, about 100 miles south of St. Louis, and lifted about 200 stranded campers and staff to safety.

The emergency reached across Reynolds County after 6 to 12 inches of rain fell overnight into Friday morning, overwhelming river valleys, campsites and homes. Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency and activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan, while the National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency for parts of Reynolds and Iron counties. The rainfall was a 1-in-1,000-year event. More heavy rain was still possible as the region remained saturated.

Earlier in the day, emergency crews rescued more than 90 people from floodwaters. Boats also pulled three more people to safety later Friday along the river, and in one moment two rescue boats carrying safety workers capsized in the current before the crew members were recovered downstream. By evening, there were no fatalities, but one person remained missing in Crawford County, and search teams were set to resume Saturday morning after suspending operations overnight.

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The flooding also hit Bearcat Getaway Campground south of Lesterville, where a building collapse sent 10 to 17 people into floodwaters. Everyone had been rescued and accounted for. In Crawford County, authorities identified the missing person as 23-year-old Faith Gregory.

At Camp Taum Sauk, about half of those airlifted were children and the rest were counselors and staff. The camp is family-owned and has operated since 1946 for boys and girls ages 10 to 18. Residents elsewhere along the Black River also faced sudden rises; Joann Franklin said she and her husband, along with their dog and cat, were rescued from their roof after water rose to the highest level she had seen since moving there in 1979.

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Road damage made the response harder, slowing access to riverfront campgrounds and homes as crews checked for anyone still trapped.