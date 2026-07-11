Missouri governor declares emergency after deadly flash flooding and rescues

Up to a foot of rain fell in southeastern Missouri, prompting swift-water rescues and an emergency order that runs through Aug. 10.

Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a state of emergency on July 10 after intense storms drove dangerous flash flooding across central, south-central and southeastern Missouri, where multiple swift-water rescues were underway and up to a foot of rain fell overnight. The order activated the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan and gave state agencies authority to coordinate directly with local jurisdictions to speed assistance.

Executive Order 26-16 will remain in effect until August 10 unless extended. The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency was tracking flood watches and flash flood warnings in multiple counties, including southeastern counties and parts of central Missouri, while more storms remained in the forecast.

Flooding is the deadliest severe-weather hazard in Missouri, and flooding killed nine people in 2024, according to state records. Since 1990, Missouri has received 50 federal major disaster declarations.

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Kehoe had already used emergency powers earlier in the cycle, declaring a state of emergency on March 14, 2025, for severe weather concerns and later extending it multiple times.

Residents and service providers are directed to Recovery.mo.gov, the state’s disaster-recovery hub, as crews continue rescue and response operations and watch the weather for additional flooding.