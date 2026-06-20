Missouri judge strikes down abortion restrictions, clears path for pills

A Missouri judge struck down key abortion limits under Amendment 3, opening the door for pills to return to Planned Parenthood clinics after an eight-year gap.

A Jackson County judge has cleared the way for Missouri patients to get abortion pills again, ruling that most of the state’s challenged restrictions cannot survive after voters rewrote the constitution in 2024. Planned Parenthood affiliates said patients could start scheduling medication-abortion appointments online immediately, with services set to resume the following week.

Judge Jerri Zhang issued the 20-page ruling in Jackson County Circuit Court after a 10-day bench trial in January in Kansas City. She said she was acting within her “limited constitutional role” in a dispute over abortion that has stretched for decades, and she ruled on whether roughly 40 state laws conflicted with Amendment 3, the reproductive-freedom measure voters approved.

The decision was a major practical win for abortion-rights supporters. Planned Parenthood Great Plains, Planned Parenthood Great Rivers-Missouri and Planned Parenthood of Kansas and Mid-Missouri said medication abortion would be available in Missouri for the first time since 2018. That matters because medication abortion is the most common abortion method in the United States, used in about two-thirds of abortions, and because Missouri patients have often had to leave the state for care.

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Zhang struck down the 72-hour waiting period, hospital-admitting-privileges requirements, several clinic staffing rules and facility standards, and what providers had described as a telemedicine ban that required patients to take abortion pills in the presence of a physician. She left intact an in-person doctor visit before medication abortion, the rule that only physicians can perform abortions, and the requirement that patients see a doctor in person to confirm gestational age and rule out an ectopic pregnancy.

The ruling grew out of the same vote that gave abortion-rights advocates their biggest constitutional victory in Missouri. Amendment 3 passed on November 5, 2024, by roughly 52 percent to 48 percent and was certified by the Board of State Canvassers on December 5, 2024. The official ballot title said the amendment would establish a right to make decisions about reproductive health care, including abortion and contraceptives, remove Missouri’s ban on abortion, and allow restrictions after fetal viability except to protect the life or health of the woman.

Missouri was the first state to enforce a total abortion ban after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, and the legal fight resumed the day after voters approved Amendment 3, when a lawsuit challenging the restrictions was filed. The judge’s order did not end the conflict. An appeal is expected, and Attorney General Catherine Hanaway called the ruling a warning sign of a “Pandora’s box.” A Republican-backed ballot measure is already planned for 2026 to repeal or narrow the reproductive-freedom amendment, keeping Missouri at the center of the post-Dobbs battle over whether voter mandates or legislative resistance will control abortion access.