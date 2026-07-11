Missouri woman dies after being swept away by floodwaters in Crawford County

Floodwaters pulled 23-year-old Faith Gregory from her home near Davisville before dawn Friday, and volunteers found her body Saturday in Huzzah Creek.

Floodwaters swept Faith Gregory from her home near Davisville before dawn Friday, turning a torrential storm into a fatal rush through Crawford County. Her body was found Saturday morning in Huzzah Creek, about 1.8 miles downstream from her residence, after an extensive search that drew volunteers and multiple emergency agencies.

Gregory, 23, was last seen around 3:30 a.m. Friday, July 10, as dangerous flash flooding moved through the area. Volunteers helped locate her body around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 11, with assistance from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Steelville Fire Protection District and the Quad County Fire Protection District. Authorities later asked for privacy for Gregory’s family.

By Saturday morning, more than 350 people had been rescued from flooded areas of southeast Missouri. The severe weather that drove the flooding began July 9, and central, south-central and southeastern Missouri were all affected.

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Governor Mike Kehoe declared a State of Emergency on July 10 through Executive Order 26-16, activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations Plan in response to the flash flooding. State officials were coordinating with local jurisdictions to speed assistance as rescue crews continued to work in affected communities.

Flood warnings were in effect as heavy rain triggered flash flooding across the region, with more storms and additional rain still a concern.