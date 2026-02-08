Mitchell, Powell Among NBA 3-Point Contest Selections

Donovan Mitchell and Norman Powell headline the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest lineup, promising a showcase of elite shooting at this year’s All-Star Weekend.

Donovan Mitchell of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Norman Powell of the Miami Heat are set to take center stage at the 2026 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, according to announcements from News 5 Cleveland WEWS and the Sun Sentinel. Their participation highlights a field expected to feature some of the league’s best marksmen, adding excitement to one of the weekend’s most anticipated events.

The 3-Point Contest Field Takes Shape

Both Mitchell and Powell were officially named as participants on February 8, with Mitchell’s selection reported by News 5 Cleveland and Powell’s by the Sun Sentinel. The contest, a staple of All-Star festivities, will see them compete against a lineup of the NBA’s top shooters in a format that prizes accuracy, speed, and composure under pressure.

Donovan Mitchell’s All-Star Credentials

Mitchell, a multiple-time All-Star, has built a reputation as an elite scorer and perimeter shooter.

In recent seasons, his 3-point attempts per game have trended upward, reflecting his growing confidence from deep.

His career shooting statistics show steady improvement, with notable increases in both volume and efficiency.

Mitchell’s selection comes as no surprise given his high-profile performances and his ability to knock down clutch threes. For fans, his inclusion brings star power and competitive fire to the contest.

Norman Powell’s Consistent Production

Powell, known for his sharpshooting ability, has been a consistent perimeter threat throughout his NBA career.

His play with the Heat this season has underscored his value as a reliable marksman, often spacing the floor and punishing defenses from beyond the arc.

Powell’s selection signals recognition for his shooting prowess and provides the Heat with representation on All-Star Saturday night.

Context and Contest Format

The NBA 3-Point Contest, part of the league’s official All-Star events, has seen its share of memorable moments and legendary performances since its inception. The contest tests players’ ability to hit as many threes as possible in a timed, multi-rack format, with bonus “money balls” and special deep-range shots offering extra points.

Fans can review the history of the NBA 3-Point Contest to see previous champions, scores, and evolutions in the event’s format.

What to Watch For

Mitchell’s high-volume shooting and athleticism make him a candidate for a strong showing, while his competitive drive could set the tone for the contest.

Powell’s consistency and catch-and-shoot prowess could translate well to the timed, multi-rack setup of the event.

The contest regularly features surprises, with both established stars and under-the-radar sharpshooters claiming victory in the past.

As more participants are announced, the field is shaping up to deliver another thrilling chapter in All-Star weekend history. Fans eager to dive into player statistics can explore current season 3-point shooting stats for a closer look at how Mitchell, Powell, and other contestants compare.

Looking Ahead

With two dynamic scorers confirmed, anticipation builds for the 2026 NBA 3-Point Contest. Both Mitchell and Powell bring distinct skill sets and All-Star credentials, raising expectations for a competitive and entertaining showcase. As the event draws closer, all eyes will be on Cleveland and Miami’s representatives to see who can heat up from long range and possibly etch their names into All-Star weekend lore.