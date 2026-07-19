Mitchell’s walk-off single lifts Brewers past Marlins in 10th

Mitchell’s two-out single in the 10th scored Jackson Chourio and gave Milwaukee a 2-1 win, snapping a three-game skid and pushing the Brewers to 60 victories.

Garrett Mitchell’s two-out single up the middle in the 10th inning scored automatic runner Jackson Chourio from second and gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins at American Family Field. The victory snapped a three-game skid, came in the opener of a three-game series in Milwaukee, and moved the Brewers to 60 wins in franchise history, reached in the fewest games the club has ever needed to get there.

The finish fit the kind of night Milwaukee has been banking on in tight games. Mitchell’s hit was his third career walk-off, and it came after he had already helped save the game twice with his glove before winning it with his bat. Craig Yoho, the sixth Brewers pitcher used, earned the win, while Miami’s Lake Bachar took the loss and fell to 1-1.

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The game was tied through the middle innings after both clubs struck in the fifth. Joey Ortiz homered for Milwaukee, and Griffin Conine answered for Miami with the Marlins’ lone run. From there, the Brewers’ bullpen carried the game into extras, where Jackson Chourio began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base and Mitchell finished the job on the first sustained opening Milwaukee could convert.

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For a club trying to stack wins in a season built on narrow margins, the details mattered as much as the final swing. Milwaukee needed defense, six pitchers, and one clean two-out approach in the 10th to turn a 1-1 tie into a win. In a division race where one-run games can reshape the standings, a night like this showed the Brewers winning with the mix that has defined their best stretches: depth on the mound, steady defense and situational hitting when the game tightened.