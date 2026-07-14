Mladenovic and Guo win Wimbledon women’s doubles title for first major triumph

Guo Hanyu and Kristina Mladenovic turned a six-month partnership into a Wimbledon crown, beating the second seeds 6-3, 7-5 for their first major together.

Kristina Mladenovic and Guo Hanyu converted a partnership that began only six months earlier into Wimbledon gold, beating Gabriela Dabrowski and Luisa Stefani 6-3, 7-5 to win the women’s doubles title on July 12. The 10th seeds finished the final in 92 minutes, holding off the second seeds to claim their first major title together and snap Dabrowski and Stefani’s nine-match winning run this summer.

The result carried extra weight because it paired one of doubles tennis’s most seasoned names with a player making her breakthrough on the biggest stage. Mladenovic, born in Saint Pol sur Mer, France, had already won six Grand Slam doubles titles between 2018 and 2022 and reached the Wimbledon ladies’ doubles final in 2014 and 2021 before finally lifting the trophy at the All England Club. Guo, born in Zhengzhou, Henan, China, had never previously played in a major final and left London with her first major title.

The final itself followed the shape of a fast-starting, hard-fought championship match. Mladenovic and Guo raced to a 5-0 lead in the opening set before Dabrowski and Stefani steadied the contest, but the French-Chinese pair kept control of the scoreboard and closed the set 6-3. The second set tightened further, with Mladenovic and Guo saving two break points at 5-5 before finishing the match with a composed final game. Wimbledon’s match records confirmed the scoreline and the final’s 92-minute duration.

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For Mladenovic, the victory marked a notable return to the top level after a difficult spell that included a long-term injury and a period on crutches last year. The title was her 10th Grand Slam triumph overall, a reminder of how quickly an established doubles resume can be rebuilt when the right partnership clicks. For Guo, the title arrived on her first major final appearance, adding a new name to the sport’s expanding list of cross-border doubles champions.

The win also underlined how fluid elite women’s doubles has become. Guo and Mladenovic won their first event together in Auckland after teaming up for the first time six months ago, then carried that chemistry through Wimbledon’s seeded draw to beat the second seeds in the final. In a championship increasingly shaped by international pairings, a French veteran and a Chinese rising player proved that a new alliance can overtake more established teams at the highest level.