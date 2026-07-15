MLB marks 250 years of independence with quill-signing All-Star Game in Philadelphia

MLB turned the 96th All-Star Game into a quill-pen salute to the Declaration of Independence, pairing Citizens Bank Park with Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

MLB opened its 2026 All-Star celebration in Philadelphia by asking players to sign the starting lineup with a quill pen, a nod to the Declaration of Independence 250 years after it was adopted. The 96th Midsummer Classic was played Tuesday, July 14, 2026, at Citizens Bank Park, and MLB cast the night as part of the buildup to America’s semiquincentennial.

Philadelphia’s return as host carried its own history. MLB said the city was staging the All-Star Game for the fifth time, with previous games at Shibe Park in 1943 and 1952 and at Veterans Stadium in 1976 and 1996. The 2026 edition came 30 years after the last Philadelphia game and more than half a century after the city’s first two hosts.

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The week around the game was built out as a civic event as much as a baseball one. All-Star Week ran from Friday, July 10 through Tuesday, July 14, with fan and league programming at Citizens Bank Park and the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The lineup included the HBCU Swingman Classic, Capital One All-Star Village, the All-Star Futures Game, MLBx and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby, spreading the sport’s showcase across two venues and five days.

MLB and the Phillies also used the city itself as part of the stagecraft. The Philadelphia All-Star Declaration sent a bus tour past Independence Hall, the Betsy Ross House and the Philadelphia Museum of Art, linking the game to the city’s Revolutionary-era landmarks and its modern civic identity. A 2025 declaration ceremony at Dilworth Park brought together Phillies managing partner and CEO John Middleton, Mayor Cherelle L. Parker, City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Phillies star Bryce Harper, along with alumni Larry Bowa, Greg Luzinski, Dave Cash, Bobby Abreu, Cole Hamels, Ryan Howard, John Kruk, Juan Samuel and manager Charlie Manuel.

Photo by K

The historical framing had a local precedent. The 1976 All-Star Game in Philadelphia was played at Veterans Stadium on July 13, nine days after the nation’s 200th birthday, and the National League beat the American League 7-1. MLB’s 2026 logo pushed the same message forward, centering the Liberty Bell and using typography inspired by the bell and Phillies styling to make the All-Star Game part of the America 250 buildup, not just a summer exhibition.