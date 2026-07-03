MLB suspends Willson Contreras, Cade Cavalli after Nationals-Red Sox brawl

MLB gave Cade Cavalli and Willson Contreras seven-game bans after a Fenway Park scrum escalated into a benches-clearing fight, with Cavalli apologizing for "sit down, boy!"

Major League Baseball suspended Cade Cavalli and Willson Contreras for seven games each on July 2 after their fourth-inning confrontation at Fenway Park turned a Washington Nationals-Boston Red Sox game into a benches-clearing incident. Miles Mikolas received a five-game suspension, and Red Sox outfielder Nate Eaton was banned for three games.

Cavalli's penalty covered his role in initiating and escalating the scrum, while Contreras was punished for his actions during and after the incident. The fight emptied both bullpens at Fenway Park.

Cavalli apologized after shouting "sit down, boy!" at Contreras following a strikeout. Cavalli later said he never meant it that way and that "It'll never happen again."

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Contreras's suspension also reflected his own conduct, including throwing his helmet and violating MLB's social-media policy by posting on Instagram during an in-progress game. Contreras had already been suspended six games in 2025 for spiking his helmet and throwing equipment during a Cardinals game.