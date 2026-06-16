MLB warns Giants after Bible verses appear on Pride Night hats

MLB warned three Giants pitchers after Bible verses were etched into Pride Night hats, turning a team-backed celebration at Oracle Park into a flashpoint over oversight and trust.

Major League Baseball moved to shut down a Pride Night controversy that began with a cap and widened into a test of the league’s control over team-issued gear. After San Francisco Giants pitchers wrote Bible verses on Pride Night hats during Friday’s game against the Chicago Cubs at Oracle Park, MLB chief communications officer Pat Courtney said the writing violated league rules and that the players had been warned not to do it again.

The game was part of the Giants’ Pride Night, presented by Gilead and billed by the club as a celebration of Pride and the LGBTQIA+ community. The night included pregame festivities, in-game celebrations, appearances, and a postgame fireworks show set to music by LGBTQIA+ artists, making the altered hats especially visible as part of an official, highly branded club event.

Multiple reports identified the players involved as Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker. The verse written on the caps was Genesis 9:12-16, which Roupp later said was meaningful to him because it referred to the rainbow as a symbol of God’s covenant with Noah. MLB’s response made clear that whatever the players intended personally, the league viewed the message as a violation of uniform policy once it appeared on official team gear.

The backlash was immediate in San Francisco, where LGBTQ+ advocates and many Giants fans said the gesture undermined the point of Pride Night and sent the opposite signal from the one the event was designed to convey. One local report also said Sam Hentges wore the team’s regular cap instead of the Pride hat, underscoring how the night became a visible split between players’ individual choices and the club’s official presentation.

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The Giants have worn rainbow-colored hats for Pride Night since 2021, so the 2026 episode landed as more than a one-night mistake. It exposed the limits of the league’s oversight when personal expression collides with an event meant to represent inclusion, especially on a night the club had explicitly framed around love, community and the idea that baseball is for everyone.

The Giants later acknowledged that the players’ actions caused pain and anger. For MLB, the warning was not just about one altered hat. It was a reminder that if the league wants inclusion nights to mean anything, it has to police the gear as closely as the messaging.