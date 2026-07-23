The Sheffield Press
Technology

Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua to step down in leadership transition

Mobileye said Amnon Shashua will step down as CEO after a successor is named, as the company leans into robotaxis and humanoid robotics.

Marcus Chen

Marcus Chen

2 min read
Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua to step down in leadership transition
Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua to step down in leadership transition

Mobileye said Amnon Shashua will step down as chief executive once a successor is appointed and has been offered the chairman role as part of a planned leadership transition. Shashua, who founded the Jerusalem company in 1999, has led Mobileye for 27 years and will remain a director until the handoff is complete.

The board said it will hire an executive search firm and run a comprehensive process to choose the next chief executive. Mobileye said the chairman post would allow Shashua to stay involved in research, technology and long-term innovation while supporting the company’s next phase of growth.

AI-generated illustration
AI-generated illustration

The transition carries more weight than a routine succession because Mobileye is moving beyond its core advanced driver-assistance systems business. Reuters said the company is expanding into robotaxi service and robotics, including humanoid robotics, while also warning of a weaker third quarter forecast. That combination makes the leadership change a test of whether Mobileye can persuade investors that it can fund a more capital-intensive future without losing the discipline that built its business.

The market reacted quickly. The Times of Israel reported Mobileye shares rose 8 percent in premarket trading after the announcement. Reuters noted that Shashua’s departure would close out a run that began when he took Mobileye public and continued through Intel’s acquisition of the company in a deal worth more than $15 billion.

Related photo
Source: calcalist.co.il

Mobileye’s succession plan now puts the burden on the board to find an executive who can manage the company’s existing driver-assistance franchise while pushing into markets that carry more technical, financial and execution risk. Shashua’s move to chairman keeps him in the room, but it also marks a clear shift in where day-to-day accountability will sit as Mobileye tries to prove that its next chapter can match the scale of its first.

Sources

  1. [1]techcrunch.com
  2. [2]mobileye.com
  3. [3]reuters.com
  4. [4]mobile.reuters.com
  5. [5]theedge.co.il
  6. [6]lasvegassun.com
  7. [7]aol.com
  8. [8]x.com
  9. [9]wtvbam.com

Tags

#technology#Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua
Marcus Chen

Marcus Chen

Business and technology reporter tracking the companies, trends, and innovations reshaping the economy. Turns complex market data and startup stories into compelling reads for any audience.