Modric assists late winner as Croatia beats Ghana, advances from group

Modric's late corner set up Nikola Vlasic's 83rd-minute header, lifting Croatia 2-1 past Ghana and into second place in Group L.

Luka Modric's 83rd-minute corner and Nikola Vlasic's header sent Croatia into the World Cup knockout rounds with a 2-1 victory over Ghana at Philadelphia Stadium. The result lifted Croatia into second place in Group L on June 27, 2026, after a final group-stage night in which the team needed at least a point to keep its tournament alive.

Modric, 40, added another line to his World Cup résumé by becoming the oldest player to record an assist in the competition. His delivery from the flag found Vlasic above the Ghana defense, and the finish turned a tense match that had already seen Ghana pull level back in Croatia's favor at the decisive moment. In a group that also included England and Panama, the Croatian captain again shaped the outcome with one precise set piece rather than a long spell of open-play pressure.

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Petar Sucic was named FIFA's Player of the Match, underscoring the influence of Croatia's younger midfield runners alongside Modric's experience. FIFA's match framing had described the game in Philadelphia as a decisive Europe-versus-Africa contest in Group L, and the stakes matched that billing from the opening whistle. Croatia entered the final round needing to avoid defeat, while Ghana still had a route through the table, making every duel and second ball matter.

Антон Зайцев via Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

The 2-1 scoreline was not a statement of domination, but it did show Croatia's ability to manage a tournament game with patience and timing. Ghana finished third in Group L, pushed back by a side that did most of its damage when it mattered most: Modric's corner, Vlasic's header, and a finish that settled the group in Croatia's favor. For a team built around veterans and efficient moments, the win was enough to move on.