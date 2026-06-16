Mohebbi header earns Iran 2-2 draw with New Zealand in World Cup debut

Mohebbi’s header off the post turned Iran’s opener, rescuing a 2-2 draw with New Zealand and leaving Group G level after one round.

Mohammad Mohebbi’s 64th-minute header did more than equalize for Iran. It broke open a tense World Cup opener against New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and turned a match Iran had twice had to chase into a 2-2 draw that left Group G perfectly balanced after the first round.

The goal came at a critical moment. Ramin Rezaeian, who had already scored for Iran, delivered an inch-perfect cross and Mohebbi met it with a powerful header that kissed the inside of the post before crossing the line. The finish punished New Zealand for a brief defensive lapse and restored Iran’s momentum after Elijah Just had put the Kiwis ahead twice.

AI-generated illustration

The match carried extra weight because it was the first World Cup meeting between Iran and New Zealand, and because Iran arrived under the shadow of a turbulent build-up and heavy political attention. New Zealand struck first through Just, but Iran answered through Rezaeian before Just put the All Whites back in front again. Mohebbi’s equalizer, coming in a game that swung repeatedly, prevented New Zealand from turning one of its best openings into a first World Cup victory.

Iran’s response was sharp, but it was also constructed. Rezaeian shifted from scorer to creator, and Mohebbi’s run gave Iran the depth it needed to stretch New Zealand’s back line at the decisive moment. Once the ball flashed in off the post, the match changed tone. Iran, which had spent long stretches on the back foot, suddenly had the initiative, while New Zealand was forced to absorb pressure rather than build on its lead.

Photo by Thirdman

New Zealand still had one last chance in added time when Chris Wood was denied, and the final whistle confirmed a point apiece. With Egypt and Belgium also in the section, all four teams in Group G stood on one point after Matchday 1. New Zealand now moves on to face Egypt on 21 June, while Iran’s next test comes against Belgium, with the draw ensuring the group remains wide open.