Mok Seung-hwan to Lead Startup Innovation at SMEs Ministry

Mok Seung-hwan, CEO of SNU Holdings, has been appointed Director of the Startup Venture Innovation Bureau, marking a new phase for Korea’s startup policy.

Mok Seung-hwan, CEO of Seoul National University Holdings, has been named the new Director of the Startup Venture Innovation Bureau at the Ministry of SMEs and Startups (MSS), a move widely seen as a significant step to bolster South Korea’s innovation ecosystem. The appointment was reported by both Seoul Economic Daily and 아시아경제 on May 15, 2026.

Mok’s Track Record in University-Driven Innovation

Prior to his government appointment, Mok Seung-hwan led Seoul National University Holdings (SNU Holdings), the university’s technology transfer arm responsible for commercializing research and fostering startups. Under his leadership, SNU Holdings has become a national benchmark, supporting the launch of dozens of university spin-off companies and accelerating technology transfer from academia to industry.

SNU Holdings reported over 120 technology transfers and more than 50 university-led startups in the past three years.

The institution has played a key role in raising venture funding and nurturing deep tech enterprises in Korea.

Mok’s appointment is expected to infuse the government’s startup policy with practical experience from the university-industry interface—an area the Korean government has targeted for further development as part of its startup and venture policy framework.

Role and Impact at the Startup Venture Innovation Bureau

The Startup Venture Innovation Bureau is central to Korea’s efforts to foster entrepreneurship, drive technology commercialization, and expand venture investment. The Ministry of SMEs and Startups has cited the need for stronger support structures for early-stage companies, especially as the country faces global competition in AI, biotech, and advanced manufacturing.

According to Statista, South Korea counted over 15,000 active startups in 2025, with venture capital investment exceeding 7 trillion KRW.

Government-backed programs have helped increase the number of high-growth SMEs and scale-ups, but challenges remain in bridging the gap between research and commercialization.

Industry observers note Mok’s leadership at SNU Holdings demonstrates his ability to connect academic research with market needs—a skill set that aligns with the bureau’s priorities to boost deep tech entrepreneurship and attract private investment.

Expertise to Drive Korea’s Startup Ambitions

Mok’s appointment is also timely as Korea pushes for more globally competitive startups and aims to strengthen its SME export capacity. Policy analysts highlight that the government is placing greater emphasis on university-driven innovation and technology transfer as engines for new ventures and job creation.

The Ministry of SMEs and Startups is expanding support for proof-of-concept funding, early-stage investment, and international market entry.

Programs managed by the bureau have contributed to record levels of startup employment and increased the pipeline of companies entering global markets.

While both Seoul Economic Daily and 아시아경제 emphasize the significance of Mok’s transition from academia to a senior government role, analysts believe his leadership could help address long-standing bottlenecks in Korea’s innovation system. Mok’s experience at the intersection of research, industry, and entrepreneurship is seen as well-suited to the bureau’s evolving mission.

Looking Ahead

As Mok Seung-hwan steps into his new role, stakeholders across Korea’s startup and SME sectors will be watching for policy initiatives that further integrate research-driven innovation with practical commercialization. His leadership is expected to influence the next phase of Korea’s startup ecosystem development, with a focus on fostering high-impact ventures and expanding Korea’s footprint in global innovation.