Momenta launches Hong Kong IPO to raise $751 million for R&D

Momenta is seeking HK$5.89 billion in Hong Kong, turning its IPO into a test of investor faith in China’s self-driving race.

Momenta Global launched its Hong Kong initial public offering and is seeking to raise up to HK$5.89 billion, or about $751.1 million, to fund research and development in autonomous driving. The company is set to begin trading on July 8, and the size of the deal makes it one of the clearest gauges yet of how much capital public markets are willing to commit to China’s self-driving sector.

The filing lands at a moment when Hong Kong is again competing aggressively for Chinese technology listings. The exchange said 40 new listings raised HK$110.4 billion in the first quarter of 2026, while EY said mainland China and Hong Kong accounted for 33% of global IPO deals and 22% of global proceeds in the first half of the year. That backdrop matters for Momenta, which is not just selling a growth story but asking investors to back a business that still depends on heavy spending on software, testing, mapping, sensors, data and regulatory work before autonomous driving can prove durable at scale.

Momenta describes itself as a Physical AI company and says it is building two businesses in parallel, Mass Production for assisted-driving systems and Scalable Robo for robotaxi, robovan and robotruck applications. The company says its driver-assistance systems are already on the road in 400,000 vehicles sold to customers, with more than 160 vehicle programs committed and over 40 production models delivered. Its partnerships stretch across Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, GAC Toyota, GAC AION, BYD, GM and SAIC-related ventures, and Momenta and Uber have said testing in Munich is expected to begin in 2026.

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The company priced the offering at HK$295.60 per share for about 19.938 million shares after clearing a filing notice from the China Securities Regulatory Commission on June 18 and passing its Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing hearing. Those steps cleared the way for a deal that is being watched closely by investors trying to judge whether autonomous driving is becoming a platform business with recurring commercial value, or whether it remains a capital-intensive research race.

Momenta’s pitch is also tied to its scale within a crowded field. Coverage linked to China Insights Consultancy placed the company No. 1 among global independent urban NOA solution providers by sales in the 12 months through February 2026, with market share of about 64.5% to 65%. That kind of figure gives the IPO a concrete benchmark: investors are not being asked to fund an early experiment, but to decide whether a Chinese autonomy leader can convert technical progress into lasting public-market support.