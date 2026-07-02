Monaco bomb blast injures Ukrainian-born businessman and family, manhunt underway

A parcel bomb outside a Monaco residence injured Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and son, triggering a cross-border manhunt into France.

Police in Monaco and France were searching for the suspect who left a parcel bomb at the entrance to a residential building on Rue Révérend-Père-Louis-Frolla, injuring Ukrainian-born businessman Vadym Yermolaiev, his partner and their son. Monaco prosecutor Stephane Thibault said the case was being handled as attempted murder, and investigators said the attacker fled on foot into France after the explosion.

The blast struck late Monday evening in the wealthy principality, a place known for its tight security and concentration of ultra-wealthy residents. Officials said the family lived in Monaco and surveillance footage showed a man waiting in the area before leaving the package near the entrance and detonating it as they arrived home. Authorities also said the suspect acted alone and were not treating the case as terrorism.

Yermolaiev, a multimillionaire businessman described in later coverage as a Monaco resident who relocated there in 2021, was among the three people hurt in the blast. His partner was reported to be in critical or life-threatening condition, while Yermolaiev’s condition was no longer critical and the child’s injuries were less severe. A 13-year-old child was among the injured.

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The device is believed to have been packed with bolts and buckshot, a detail that points to an intent to inflict severe injury rather than cause only property damage. The location, close to the French border, also complicated the response by immediately turning a Monaco criminal investigation into a cross-border manhunt, with France police joining the search.

The case has drawn scrutiny because Yermolaiev was sanctioned by Ukraine in December 2023 over allegations that he continued to operate an alcohol business in Russian-occupied Crimea and paid taxes tied to occupied territory. That background does not establish a motive for the blast, but it has sharpened questions about whether the attack was a personal dispute, a politically tinged act of violence, or something tied to the wider war-driven tensions surrounding wealthy Ukrainians and Russians living in Europe.

Monaco authorities briefly detained and then released one person as the inquiry continued, and officials said they were still actively pursuing leads. Prince Albert II described the blast as an odious act and a profound shock for the principality, while Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said it was in contact with Monaco authorities. For a country that markets itself as one of Europe’s most secure enclaves, the attack underscored how sanctions-era wealth, elite mobility and political conflict can collide far from the front lines.