Monsoon rains trigger Delhi building collapse, killing at least four

A four-storey under-construction building in Rohini collapsed in monsoon rain, killing at least four and leaving rescuers to pull survivors from the debris.

At least four people died when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed in Rohini, in northwest Delhi, as monsoon rain battered the capital and sent emergency crews into the rubble. One person was rescued alive from the debris, and officials said five people were pulled out during an overnight operation.

The collapse hit as India’s weather office issued a red alert for parts of Delhi and neighboring Haryana, warning of heavy rain. In Delhi, the same storm system flooded large areas, uprooted trees and snarled traffic, turning the city’s roads into a patchwork of waterlogging and blocked movement while rescue teams worked at the site.

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The building failure is now part of a wider weather emergency across the country. The same monsoon system triggered deadly landslides in Wayanad, in Kerala, where at least three people were reported killed and several others were injured or missing, and it also disrupted transport and left streets waterlogged in Mumbai. The pattern is familiar across India: intense rain can quickly expose weak construction, stressed drainage systems and poor readiness for fast-moving disasters.

Delhi police launched a detailed investigation into whether the building had sanctioned plans, whether construction quality was adequate and whether structural alterations or drilling and cutting work played a role in the collapse. Those questions point beyond one site in Rohini to the broader safety gap in densely built neighborhoods, where unfinished structures and overloaded infrastructure can become lethal once heavy rain starts to fall.

The immediate toll in Delhi, combined with the losses in Kerala and the disruption in Mumbai, showed how one weather system can strain multiple layers of urban management at once. It left emergency services managing a building collapse, flooded roads and other rain-related emergencies across several states at the same time.