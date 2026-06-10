Montana mother and daughter reward bar patrons who leave cars overnight

A Flathead Valley grief campaign leaves $5 coffee cards on overnight cars, betting small rewards can keep Montana patrons from driving drunk.

In parking lots across the Flathead Valley, Beth McBride and Carli Seymour are slipping $5 coffee gift cards onto windshields of cars left overnight outside bars and restaurants, turning a family tragedy into a visible nudge toward the sober ride home. Their Bar Fairies project rests on a simple idea: reward the safer choice, and make it hard to miss.

The campaign grew out of the death of Robert “Bobby” Dewbre, McBride’s son and Seymour’s brother. Dewbre was born March 10, 2002, graduated from Columbia Falls High School in 2020 and was studying welding at Flathead Valley Community College when he died March 11, 2023 after a drunken driver killed him. What began as grief has become a public effort to change habits at the exact moment people decide whether to drive after drinking.

Montana’s numbers help explain why the family chose that fight. State transportation officials say alcohol-impaired driving accounted for 34% of all traffic fatalities in 2023, up from 33% in 2022. The state’s alcohol-impaired driver fatality rate was 0.52 per million vehicle miles traveled that year, above the national average of 0.38.

The problem has also placed Montana in a more scrutinized category. State officials have classified Montana as a high-range state for alcohol-impaired driving fatalities, citing a rate of 0.68 for calendar years 2020 through 2022. That designation matters because high-range states face additional federal requirements to receive impaired-driving countermeasure funding.

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McBride and Seymour have paired the windshield drops with broader advocacy. Reports say they later pushed for tougher DUI penalties and were involved in the signing of Bobby’s Law in June 2025. The Bar Fairies say they are a volunteer-powered nonprofit that also supports grieving families, advocates for safer roads and shows up at major drinking events to promote responsible choices.

The strategy is low-cost, local and deliberately personal. Rather than relying only on punishment or slogans, the Bar Fairies are trying to make the sober decision feel noticed and socially reinforced one car at a time. In a state where impaired driving remains one of the most persistent public-safety failures, their test is whether a small act of gratitude can help shift behavior where warnings have fallen short.