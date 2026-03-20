Montis VC Launches €50M Fund for Energy and Industrial Tech

Polish venture capital firm Montis VC has launched a €50 million fund aimed at supporting energy and industrial technology startups across Europe.

Montis VC, a venture capital firm based in Poland, has announced the closing of a €50 million fund dedicated to investing in energy and industrial technology startups across Europe. The new fund, which was first reported by The Recursive, seeks to boost innovation and growth among early-stage companies developing solutions in sectors critical to the continent’s green and industrial transition.

Focus on Energy and Industrial Innovation

According to official fund information, Montis VC Fund II will concentrate its investments on startups that are advancing technologies in energy generation, storage, efficiency, and industrial automation. The fund targets both seed and early growth-stage companies, aiming to bridge a funding gap in the European venture capital market, especially in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), where access to capital for energy and industrial tech ventures remains limited compared to Western Europe.

€50 million fund size with a focus on energy and industrial technology sectors

fund size with a focus on energy and industrial technology sectors Investment targets: early-stage startups in Europe, with an emphasis on CEE

Key areas: renewable energy, grid technologies, industrial automation, and decarbonization solutions

Sector Trends and Market Opportunity

Data from Invest Europe and Statista show that European venture capital investment in energy and industrial technology has increased in recent years, but remains a smaller share compared to sectors like fintech or software. The launch of Montis VC Fund II aligns with broader EU priorities, including the support for net-zero emissions and digital transformation.

Programs such as the EIT Climate-KIC have emphasized the importance of channeling capital into climate and industrial innovation. By targeting these sectors, Montis VC is positioning itself to capitalize on emerging trends and regulatory incentives, as well as to address the significant investment needs for Europe’s green transition.

Addressing the CEE Venture Capital Gap

Central and Eastern Europe has historically lagged behind Western Europe in terms of venture capital investment, particularly in deep tech and industrial sectors. According to the EIF Venture Capital Survey 2023, CEE funds tend to be smaller and face greater challenges raising capital, despite a strong pipeline of technical talent and early-stage companies.

Montis VC’s new fund aims to address this gap by providing not only financing but also mentorship, strategic guidance, and industry connections to startups. This approach is expected to help entrepreneurs scale their innovations beyond local markets and compete on a European, and potentially global, level.

Potential Impact and Forward Outlook

The launch of Montis VC Fund II signals growing confidence in the region’s innovation ecosystem. While the European venture landscape remains competitive, dedicated funds like Montis VC’s are seen as essential for supporting startups that can drive both economic growth and the transition to cleaner, more efficient industries.

As the fund begins deploying capital, industry observers will be watching for the first investments and their impact on Europe’s energy and industrial technology landscape. Continued growth in this sector could help strengthen Europe’s position as a leader in technological innovation and sustainability.