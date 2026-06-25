Mora says Mexico has everything to win World Cup at home

Gilberto Mora said Mexico had “todo para ser campeones” as the host team opened World Cup 2026 with unbeaten momentum and a new core carrying heavy expectations.

Gilberto Mora put Mexico’s World Cup ambitions into a single line that sounded older than his age: the 16-year-old midfielder said the national team had “todo para ser campeones” and only needed to believe it. That confidence landed with extra weight because Mora was the youngest player in the Mexico squad and, as FIFA framed him, one of the most promising young players heading into the 2026 tournament.

For Mexico, the message arrived with real substance behind it. FIFA said the host nation entered the World Cup after three consecutive wins in preparation matches and began the tournament in Group A, with the advantage of playing at home across Mexico, Canada and the United States. The setup gave Javier Aguirre’s team a rare platform, but also a familiar burden: turning momentum and crowd support into a run deeper than the country’s long history at the event has allowed.

Mexico has played in 18 World Cups and qualified for a ninth straight edition, yet its best finish remains the quarter-finals, reached in 1970 and 1986. That history frames every conversation about the current group, especially one built around younger names such as Mora, who debuted for the senior national team at 16 and was identified by FIFA as the youngest Mexican player ever to appear in a World Cup squad.

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The pressure around him has been amplified by Mexico’s recent regional success. The team won the 2025 Gold Cup, beating the United States 2-1 in the final in Houston and collecting a 10th title in the competition. Concacaf said Mora also delivered an assist in the semifinal, a sign that his influence was already visible before the World Cup stage arrived.

Mora has become a symbol of the squad’s changing profile. Alongside established names such as Raúl Jiménez, Edson Álvarez, Alexis Vega and Julián Quiñones, and with Aguirre overseeing a roster that includes several players expected to define the next cycle, Mexico’s new core has started to look less like a stopgap and more like a genuine project. Analysts and former players have pointed to Mora’s trajectory as a possible marker of where the team is headed.

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What makes Mora stand out is not just his age, but the way he talks about expectation. In a squad trying to convert an unbeaten run and a home World Cup into something bigger, he has already started sounding like one of its veterans.